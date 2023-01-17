ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Screen Legend, Oscar-Winner Robert DeNiro Is Filming in Kentucky

It will take everything in my power to not play hooky today, leave this building and drive like a maniac to northern Kentucky. But, alas, I won't. It's funny...without that title, you'd probably wonder why I was jonesing so badly to go to the Newport Aquarium or check the progress on the Brent Spence Bridge. But no, the icon in the headline is why the idea of ditching work is dancing in my head like the proverbial sugar plum.
SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?

CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
Crews on scene of a crash, with injuries, on Mill Street in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Crews on scene of a crash, with injuries, possible entrapment, on West Mill Street in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Man indicted for June murder in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
Downed wires reported on East Withrow Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Downed wires reported on East Withrow Street in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through

We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Celestial Avenue in Mt. Adams

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Celestial Street, blocking traffic, in Mt. Adams. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
