FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Screen Legend, Oscar-Winner Robert DeNiro Is Filming in Kentucky
It will take everything in my power to not play hooky today, leave this building and drive like a maniac to northern Kentucky. But, alas, I won't. It's funny...without that title, you'd probably wonder why I was jonesing so badly to go to the Newport Aquarium or check the progress on the Brent Spence Bridge. But no, the icon in the headline is why the idea of ditching work is dancing in my head like the proverbial sugar plum.
WLWT 5
Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?
CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
Avondale mom faces homelessness for second time amid landlord changes
Eviction filings for the latest two-week period tracked in Cincinnati by the Eviction Lab hit the second-highest number since 2020.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati’s beloved hippo Fiona is turning 6: Here's how she's celebrating
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona is turning 6 years old next week, and she's planning some big celebrations. Fiona is celebrating her birthday on Jan. 24. Zoo officials said while they won't be able to celebrate in person due to winter weather, they will be hosting a virtual celebration.
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Snow to bring 1-3 inches of accumulations across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Get your winter gear ready! Cincinnati is getting some snow as we go into our Bengals Sunday. For those heading to Buffalo, you can also expect some snow for game-dey as well!. If you have plans for Saturday night, expect cold but dry conditions around the region....
WLWT 5
Who Dey Pets: Cincinnati Animal CARE offering lowered adoption fees for Bengals fans
Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking for adopters to support for the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend with "Show Your Stripes!" Any adopter who wears orange & black to the shelter between Friday 1/20 and Sunday 1/22 can adopt for just $9 in honor of #9 as they head to Buffalo. "This...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a crash, with injuries, on Mill Street in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews on scene of a crash, with injuries, possible entrapment, on West Mill Street in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Boudinot Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Boudinot Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Fox 19
Man indicted for June murder in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on East Withrow Street in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Downed wires reported on East Withrow Street in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
WLWT 5
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a crash on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill, blocking the intersection. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Celestial Avenue in Mt. Adams
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Celestial Street, blocking traffic, in Mt. Adams. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries on Iowa Avenue
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries on Iowa Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of shots fired in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of shots fired from a moving vehicle on Winton Road and Dutch Colony Drive in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported at Five Mile Road and Nimitzview Drive in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Downed wires reported at Five Mile Road and Nimitzview Drive in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
