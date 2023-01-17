Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate with Pour Bros Craft Taproom
Pour Bros Craft Taproom is a staple of Downtown Moline and we were joined by Manager Matt King and QC Storm President Brian Rothenberger to talk about the perfect way to celebrate the big game. For more information visit pourbrosmoline.com.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Bayside Bistro
LaTisha and Darryl Howlett, co-owners of Bayside Bistro, joined Local 4 News This Morning on Friday to share some of their delicious offerings. Bayside Bistro is located at 2704 18th Avenue in Rock Island. You can learn more in the video above and by clicking here. And if you stop...
ourquadcities.com
Klingner will dedicate room to David Meyer
The David Meyer Conference Room dedication open house will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Klingner & Associates (Klingner), P.C., 4111 E. 60th St., Davenport, its Davenport regional office, according to a news release. ABOUT DAVID MEYER. David Meyer, PE, PLS, began his engineering career in 1969 after graduating...
ourquadcities.com
Dyslexia Education Night set for public
The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency will host a Dyslexia Education Night on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at its Bettendorf office, 729 21st St., Bettendorf, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is a free community event for parents concerned with their child, teachers with struggling students, administrators, board members, legislators, or anyone else interested in learning about this neurobiological language-based disorder. Participants will:
ourquadcities.com
‘No Bad Vibes’ with big country concert coming to Moline
The country band Old Dominion will bring their No Bad Vibes Tour to Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The show is at 7:30 p.m., with tickets costing $33, $53, and $73, available HERE. The band’s most recent studio album is the critically acclaimed...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport native Steinway artist reveals secrets at Redstone
Byron “BK” Davis has an invisible secret to share, which you’ll be able to see and hear at the International Steinway Artist’s upcoming concert at Davenport’s Redstone Room on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. The concert features the friendly, enthusiastic pianist-singer and band, highlighting...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island police respond to three reports of gunfire
Friday morning was very busy for the Rock Island Police Department, as it responded to three separate reports of gunfire at three different locations in the city. The first call came in at 5:41 a.m. from the 1000 block of 14th Street. When officers arrived, they found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a department release. No injuries or other property damage was found or reported.
ourquadcities.com
QCA suspects face charges for guns, meth, heroin, shooting
Kewanee Police have announced gun- and drug-related arrests after an investigation into a shooting incident Thursday on the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee, according to a news release shared on the Kewanee Police Facebook page. Five people were arrested for various weapons and drug offenses during the...
ourquadcities.com
Woman arrested for QC shooting
On the same day that Rock Island Police responded to three reports of gunfire in the city, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at approximately 5:33 p.m., police responded to another shooting-related incident. At that time, police came to the 300 block of 16th Avenue after receiving a report of a fight...
ourquadcities.com
Mom sentenced to probation in connection with son’s death
A 36-year-old Moline woman was sentenced Friday to four years of probation in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son. Jennifer Keim was sentenced in Rock Island County Court after she had pleaded guilty earlier to criminal abuse or neglect of a person with a disability. At first, she faced a charge of first-degree murder.
ourquadcities.com
SAU announces busy Civil Rights Week, public invited
The St. Ambrose University office of Student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) invites the public to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight to end racism and inequality. Join the St. Ambrose community as we commemorate the Civil Rights movement through the following schedule of campus events. Schedule of...
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in single-vehicle crash
Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
ourquadcities.com
QC woman faces fraud charges, fraud bureau alleges
A 36-year-old Davenport woman faces fraud charges, according to a news release from the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Kathryn Hosmer faces five counts of insurance fraud – presenting false information (Class D felony) and one count of forgery (aggravated misdemeanor) after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Comments / 0