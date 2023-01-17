ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota Supreme Court votes to uphold conviction of man found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and terrorizing

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a man who killed a man with his pickup truck in July, 2019. Supreme Court officials say Steven Rademacher was found guilty of murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and terrorizing after he drove the vehicle into a group of people outside a Bismarck bar. In the suit, Rademacher argued that the officials had kept him out of the courtroom during some of proceedings linked to his case. The court denied the appeal, arguing that he had failed to establish he had been excluded from those proceedings.
1-20-23 Weather & Ag In Focus

University of Minnesota Let's Talk Crops webinar link. NDSU Field to Fork webinar link. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information. Join the show live with questions 701-293-9000 or email our team at. weather.

