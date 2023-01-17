ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS' Suga is Valentino's latest brand ambassador: Here's what we know

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates
 5 days ago

Another day, another major BTS moment.

One of the famed Bangtan Boys, Suga, has been tapped as one of Valentino's latest brand ambassadors for Valentino Di.VAs, an acronym which stands for "different values."

"Chosen for his authenticity, creativity and empathy, SUGA reflects the values of the Maison, speaking to a generation through his contemporary ideals," the luxury label wrote alongside a photo announcing the news on Instagram.

Suga shared a post of himself being photographed for Valentino on Instagram Tuesday and expressed how "happy" he was to be the brand's newest ambassador.

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli also expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, telling WWD that Suga is "a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity."

Piccioli said Suga perfectly embodies everything that Di.VAs stands for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion.

One of Suga's initial projects will be to star in Maison Valentino's Essentials campaign highlighting the label's menswear essentials.

Suga's appointment with Valentino was announced just one day after fellow BTS member was also announced as the new face of Dior.

All members of the popular boy band also previously signed with Louis Vuitton in 2021.

