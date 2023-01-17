ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Sports

Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange

Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

The case for Celtics making one more trade after surviving Warriors

The Boston Celtics seemingly mounted their final hurdle Thursday night. After four consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors dating to last year's NBA Finals, the Celtics finally vanquished the only team that's had their number over the last seven months. And yet ... they had to pull out all...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why it’s difficult to play defense in NBA now

Steve Kerr has always been open to discussing the NBA's evolution. The Warriors coach elaborated on the coaching growth over the years during a December interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr appeared on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" Wednesday, where the conversation led to him analyzing the lack of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart, Robert Williams exit game vs. Raptors with injuries

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both left Saturday's Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors game due to injuries. Smart rolled his right ankle late in the second quarter and immediately signaled to the bench. He didn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor by Celtics trainers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Kuminga shines in Warriors' loss to Nets

SAN FRANCISCO -- As fans all across Chase Center streamed the 49ers' playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on their phones and roared at the final score, the Warriors watched a win slip out of their hands on Sunday night. After leading by 12 points at halftime, the Warriors were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr theorizes why JP plays better when he starts games

Jordan Poole will start his fourth straight Warriors game Sunday night, and third in a row with regular starters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. The fourth-year NBA guard was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Kevon Looney for the Warriors' loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night and coach Steve Kerr has stuck with the smaller unit ever since.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Tatum made Celtics history in multiple ways in win vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics' exciting overtime win against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday night wasn't pretty by any means. In fact, it was one of their ugliest victories of the 2022-23 NBA season. But winning is all that really matters, and the Celtics finally ended the Warriors'...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Mac McClung talks dunk contest, development with Blue Coats, Iverson's impact

Mac McClung wanted to be sure he didn’t step out of bounds Saturday night at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware. The high-leaping, spotlight-grabbing Delaware Blue Coats guard certainly knew of a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania that he’s accepted an invitation to be in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 18.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Sports

Wizards optimistic Porzingis' ankle injury not serious

WASHINGTON -- Kristaps Porzingis rolled his left ankle badly enough in the third quarter on Saturday night that he hobbled off the court towards the opponent's locker room at Capital One Arena, as evidently, he opted for the nearest exit. But early indications, according to head coach Wes Unseld Jr., are that Porzingis may have avoided a serious injury.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Eight Celtics thoughts after eventful OT win vs. Warriors

That’s what Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla wondered out loud when asked to characterize his team’s eyesore of a victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Mazzulla likes to nitpick even the glitziest of wins, but you can understand his point. A win is a...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Refs blew whopping five calls in favor of Boston in OT win over Golden State

The Celtics' 121-118 overtime win to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at TD Garden certainly lived up to the hype of a 2022 Finals rematch, with the Cs come away victorious and stretching their win streak to eight. But on the other side of the score column, Dub Nation might be feeling even worse after taking a look at the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.
BOSTON, MA

