The Celtics' 121-118 overtime win to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at TD Garden certainly lived up to the hype of a 2022 Finals rematch, with the Cs come away victorious and stretching their win streak to eight. But on the other side of the score column, Dub Nation might be feeling even worse after taking a look at the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO