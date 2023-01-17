ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mouthwatering chicken piccata inspired by Giada De Laurentiis

This chicken piccata dish is just what you need to get a little zest in your dinner routine: lemony pan-fried chicken breasts with a mouthwatering butter sauce. Grateful

Looking for a simple yet impressive chicken dish that you can whip up for your family — or proudly serve as a dinner party entrée? This chicken piccata dish, inspired by a recipe from Giada De Laurentiis, is just what you need to get a little zest in your dinner routine: lemony pan-fried chicken breasts with a mouthwatering butter sauce.

Traditional chicken piccata calls for chicken breasts that are pounded thin then dredged in flour before being pan-cooked to perfection. We take the pounding out of the recipe and simply butterfly the chicken breasts, cutting them down the middle. The result is a juicier piece of chicken — and less elbow grease needed for the prep.

Chicken piccata

Yield: 4–6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, butterflied and cut in half
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided into halves
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided into 3 tablespoons and 2 tablespoons
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • ⅓ cup fresh lemon juice
  • ½ cup chicken stock
  • ¼ cup large brined capers, rinsed
  • ⅓ cup fresh parsley, minced

Instructions:

  1. In large bowl, add flour.
  2. Piece by piece, dredge chicken in flour and shake off excess.
  3. Season chicken with salt and pepper.
  4. In large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter along with 3 tablespoons olive oil.
  5. When butter and oil start to sizzle, add 2 pieces of chicken and cook for 3 minutes, or until lightly browned on cooked side. Flip and cook other side for 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove chicken and transfer to plate.
  6. Melt 2 more tablespoons butter and add another 2 tablespoons olive oil.
  7. When butter and oil start to sizzle, add other 2 pieces of chicken and cook until both sides are lightly browned.
  8. Remove pan from heat and transfer chicken to plate. Cover plate loosely with foil to keep chicken warm.
  9. In pan, add lemon zest, lemon juice, stock, and capers. Place over medium-high heat and bring mixture to boil, scraping up brown bits from pan.
  10. Taste mixture and adjust seasonings, if needed.
  11. Return chicken to pan, reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Remove chicken to platter.
  12. Add remaining 2 tablespoons of butter to pan sauce and whisk vigorously.
  13. Add two tablespoons of flour to slightly thicken and whisk well.
  14. Pour sauce over chicken and garnish with parsley.
  15. Serve hot.

