Hollywood, FL

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band to make Hard Rock Live debut

By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band will make their concert debut at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Feb. 15.

Tickets starting at $108+ are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at MyHRL.com .

A venue presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday via the Hard Rock Facebook , Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The performance, part of the band’s 2023 Second Wind Tour, will be Buffett’s first traditional concert near his Palm Beach home since a celebrated sold-out, four-night run in downtown Delray Beach in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood to perform for the first time,” said Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “It is sure to be one of the biggest parties of the year.”

Buffett also will play two shows at Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West on Feb. 9 and Feb. 11.

For more information on the tour, visit JimmyBuffett.com .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell .

South Florida Sun Sentinel

