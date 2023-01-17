ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perks and Rec: Cookware deals for a kitchen refresh

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Our Place has tasty Valentine’s Day deals on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot duo—save $60 today. Reviewed/Our Place

It's time to refresh your kitchen. All-Clad's VIP Factory Seconds sale has major discounts on pots , pans , bakeware and more. Or upgrade to something Insta-worthy with deals from Our Place . Grab the Home Cook Duo , which includes their iconic Always Pan and Perfect Pot, for $60 off, or pick up some new tableware for less.

Already got your kitchen in order? Treat yourself to a new pair of shoes instead. Allbirds has sneakers for up to 40% off right now, and if you spend $99 or more, you'll get a free pair of socks with the code ALLSOCKS1.

Happy shopping, deal lovers.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

Reviewed, part of the USA Today Network

