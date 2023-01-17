ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police, family searching for missing man

KATC News
 5 days ago
Lafayette Police are looking for a man who has been missing since last week.

Mark James Williams, who goes by the nickname "Pum," was last seen on January 10.

When he was last seen, he was wearing black warm-up pants and a black and green jacket. He has the name "Stacey" tattooed on his neck.

His family says he has medical issues.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please call Lafayette Police, or 337-371-7981 or 337-447-5437.

