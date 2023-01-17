County lifts evacuation order and evacuation warning for Oceano residents

The County of San Luis Obispo has lifted the evacuation order and evacuation warning for Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon.

Residents previously directed to leave may return to their homes according to the county's Office of Emergency Services.

The Office of Emergency Services has posted recovery information for the public on RecoverSLO.org for those in need of assistance following the recent storm. This includes how to re-enter your home if you experienced damage, cleanup and recovery resources, and information regarding financial assistance.

There is also a location on RecoverSLO.org for the public to report any damages sustained to homes or property which will be used to pursue recovery funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency known as individual assistance.

Residents with questions can call the county's Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678.