100 day countdown to NFL Draft: What we know so far, what's left unanswered

The NFL playoffs are still underway, but the NFL Draft is creeping up in the rearview mirror of the city with only 100 days to go until the draft begins.

Kansas City has been busy preparing for the NFL Draft, with many things already detailed out to the public and still some areas left to be figured out.

Here’s what we know so far about the NFL Draft:

The anticipated new KCI terminal will open its gates to visitors in time for the NFL Draft. The terminal is already getting ready for its grand opening with two planned events on the docket: a test run of the terminal set for Valentine’s Day and an open house event set for Feb. 18 .

Kansas City is searching for volunteers to work the event at the end of October/beginning of November, with 4000 open slots. By the end of November, nearly 75% of the slots were already filled .

Kansas City has already released a preliminary map of what the NFL Draft will look like in April, with two entrances and the grand plaza set to be at Union Station.

The potential impact of the NFL Draft coming to Kansas City is significant, with the event expected to generate $100 million for the city.

Here’s what we're waiting to learn:

There are still some NFL Draft Details left to be announced, with the most notable being the NFL Draft Order. The first two-thirds of the NFL Draft has already been filled, but the latter third, which includes all playoff teams competing in the divisional rounds, like the Chiefs, will still need to be determined.

NFL Draft tickets remains a question mark for fans. It has not yet been announced how much fans will have to pay to attend the draft. Based on last year's draft questions , which took place in Las Vegas, tickets to the draft could be free if you are entering the NFL Draft Experience or the Draft Theater, as long as you download the NFL OnePass app and register for the event, but tickets to areas like the Grand Plaza or VIP packages could cost a penny.

Traffic to and around the city and parking during the NFL Draft will also be a key question mark still unanswered as we get closer to the NFL Draft. It is unclear how the city plans to address it at this time.

The NFL Draft is set for April 27-29.

