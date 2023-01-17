ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

$30K in prizes offered for input on what to do next with Smith's Ballpark

By Melanie Porter
 5 days ago
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall wants to see an active community space in the area of Smith's Ballpark now that the Salt Lake Bees announced the team will be relocating to South Jordan.

Just hours after the Larry H. Miller Company made the announcement, Mendenhall responded by saying that as a fan, she is disappointed but as the mayor, she is excited about the opportunities ahead.

Mendenhall reassured that the space will "not become an empty pit or a public safety risk," adding that she wants to see the space utilized in a community-driven way.

"That grass isn't something that any kid in this neighborhood gets to put their feet on," Mendenhall said. "This is not a community space most of the time - it's an identity - but it's not an active use for this community."

With the goals of the space outlined, Mendenhall announced the launch of "Ballpark NEXT," a competition where residents, post-secondary students and development professionals can submit their ideas for what they think should go in the space.

Ballpark NEXT explains there are opportunities for changes to the Smith's Ballpark facility as well as the parking lot across the street and the fire station nearby.

Mendenhall said she's already heard good ideas where the space is reimagined as a blank slate and also where it's adaptively reused.

"It is an opportunity for residents, for students, and for professionals to come forward with actionable concepts that the City will consider for development," Mendenhall said. "The competition will be judged by a team of community members, City employees and public and private sector stakeholders."

Prize money totaling $30,000 will be awarded to the winners of the competition.

While the relocation announcement may be felt to some as a loss, Mendenhall said they're "ready to play ball" and the change will be transformational for the neighborhood.

The Ballpark neighborhood has come under criticism in recent years for crime problems, with advocates saying violent crimes have put residents on edge.

Mendenhall believes that by making the space more community-centric, the area will see an improvement in public safety as well as economically.

She explained that since the 1990s, the city has invested about $45 million in the facility and has not made a significant profit. Mendenhall said revenue has been just over $4 million in total.

Despite the drawbacks that Mendenhall said the facility has had on the community, she expressed gratitude for the Larry H. Miller group, saying their decision was purely for business purposes.

"They acquired 1,300 acres in Daybreak - they're looking to build a huge community and they're looking for an anchor," Mendenhall explained. "That's something that's difficult for a built-out city to compare apples to apples and compete with."

Mendenhall also hinted at future opportunities for the city and the LHM Company to work together.

"Miller group is highly invested not only in the state of Utah but in Salt Lake City," she said. "I look forward to continuing to partner with them."

