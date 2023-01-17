Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
abc57.com
State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
22 WSBT
Knox drug overdose leads to series of arrests
KNOX, Ind. (WSBT) — Knox Police have made a series of arrests following a drug overdose in the 300 block of Bender Street on Wednesday. Officers found a man dead in the home owned and occupied by Erica Howard. Howard was arrested following an investigation that linked multiple drug...
WNDU
1 person dead in Mishawaka crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening. Mishawaka Police Department said it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between Fir Road and the Canadian-National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep had left the road, hit a...
IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running […]
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating multiple vehicle crash at busy intersection
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A driver was detained pending a possible DUI investigation in a multiple vehicle car crash that injured three on the southside of South Bend. Authorities say South Bend Police were called to the intersection on Ireland and Ironwood Roads for reports of a traffic crash. A...
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants
A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
WNDU
Kewanna gas station robbed Saturday night
KEWANNA, Ind. (WNDU) - Fulton County police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night in Kewanna and they’re seeking the public’s help. Shortly before 8:30 police were called to the Country Mark gas station on north Troutman Street in Kewanna. They say a man armed with...
WTHR
PHOTOS: Police investigate homicide near Michigan and Dequincy streets
Police investigate a homicide on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Police say a man was found dead in the street near Michigan and Dequincy streets.
abc57.com
Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose in her home
KNOX, Ind. - A Knox woman was arrested after a man was allegedly found dead of an overdose in her home on Wednesday, according to the Knox City Police Department. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to an overdose report in the 300 block of Bender St. When they arrived, they...
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
IMPD arrests a pair of serial robbery suspects accused of robbing 5 banks in 6 weeks
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are behind bars that are accused of committing a series of bank robberies around Indianapolis. The robbery spree came to an end after the suspects were caught in the act this week. IMPD claims the pair of suspects committed five bank robberies in six weeks starting in early December. Those locations […]
22 WSBT
LaPorte pursuit ends in arrest of two
Two people were arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, a LaPorte County Police officer caught the attention of a vehicle that was driving on the passing lane not passing any other vehicles.
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
WISH-TV
Man, woman arrested for 5 Indy-area bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man and woman accused of five-Indy area bank robberies. In December and early January, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating a series of armed bank robberies involving “similar suspects with similar actions,” IMPD said in a statement Friday.
WNDU
Buchanan police issue warning amid increasing car break-ins
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan police are warning of a rise in car break-ins!. According to the Buchanan City Police Department, authorities are handling several break-in investigations. Police say an easy way to avoid being a victim is to lock your car at night and bring any valuables inside your home.
Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
wrtv.com
Woman sentenced to 100 years for deadly stabbings
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing two people and seriously injuring a third in May 2020. Dylan Dickover, 28, and Victoria Cook, 24, were killed in the incident at the Carriage House West apartments, near 10th Street and Lynhurst Drive.
FBI 'armed and dangerous' fugitive shot by deputy and arrested in Illinois
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI said an "armed and dangerous" fugitive behind a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana was arrested in Illinois. Jacob Robert Edwards was taken into custody Friday in Vermilion County, Illinois. Police said a deputy shot Edwards after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Edward's condition is currently unknown.
