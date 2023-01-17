ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Knox drug overdose leads to series of arrests

KNOX, Ind. (WSBT) — Knox Police have made a series of arrests following a drug overdose in the 300 block of Bender Street on Wednesday. Officers found a man dead in the home owned and occupied by Erica Howard. Howard was arrested following an investigation that linked multiple drug...
KNOX, IN
WNDU

1 person dead in Mishawaka crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening. Mishawaka Police Department said it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between Fir Road and the Canadian-National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep had left the road, hit a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
max983.net

Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
BREMEN, IN
WNDU

Kewanna gas station robbed Saturday night

KEWANNA, Ind. (WNDU) - Fulton County police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night in Kewanna and they’re seeking the public’s help. Shortly before 8:30 police were called to the Country Mark gas station on north Troutman Street in Kewanna. They say a man armed with...
KEWANNA, IN
abc57.com

Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose in her home

KNOX, Ind. - A Knox woman was arrested after a man was allegedly found dead of an overdose in her home on Wednesday, according to the Knox City Police Department. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to an overdose report in the 300 block of Bender St. When they arrived, they...
KNOX, IN
abc57.com

Missing South Bend woman found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte pursuit ends in arrest of two

Two people were arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, a LaPorte County Police officer caught the attention of a vehicle that was driving on the passing lane not passing any other vehicles.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man, woman arrested for 5 Indy-area bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man and woman accused of five-Indy area bank robberies. In December and early January, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating a series of armed bank robberies involving “similar suspects with similar actions,” IMPD said in a statement Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Buchanan police issue warning amid increasing car break-ins

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan police are warning of a rise in car break-ins!. According to the Buchanan City Police Department, authorities are handling several break-in investigations. Police say an easy way to avoid being a victim is to lock your car at night and bring any valuables inside your home.
BUCHANAN, MI
WTHR

Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Woman sentenced to 100 years for deadly stabbings

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing two people and seriously injuring a third in May 2020. Dylan Dickover, 28, and Victoria Cook, 24, were killed in the incident at the Carriage House West apartments, near 10th Street and Lynhurst Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

