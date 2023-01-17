Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm
On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
WISH-TV
Carvers to compete in Carmel’s Festival of Ice
CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Top ice carvers from around the Midwest will be in Carmel this weekend, Jan. 20 to 22, for three days of competitions and demonstrations as the City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice sponsored by Allied Solutions. The Festival of Ice...
New and coming-soon businesses to Indianapolis, IN
As Indy continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
WRBI Radio
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
wrtv.com
Carmel mom of 3 seeks to change postpartum care for Hoosier moms
CARMEL — A Carmel mom and nurse practitioner is on a mission to save lives and support her fellow moms. Stacia Scott and her husband are high school sweethearts, growing their family, just steps from where they both grew up themselves. "You pray for what you have now," says...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — January 17, 2023
Altman elected president – Christine Altman has been elected president of the Hamilton County Commissioners. She replaces Steve Dillinger in the role. Mark Heirbrandt will serve as vice president. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year. Altman was first elected to the Hamilton County Commissioners in 2003. She represents District 1, which includes the City of Carmel and Clay Township. Altman and her husband live in Carmel. They have four children and two grandchildren.
Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
WISH-TV
Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday. White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in...
WISH-TV
Welcoming a new dog to your home
Dog Training Elite Indianapolis owner, Doug Pfaff has tips on how to welcome a new dog into your home. The first thing you should. What’s a Puppy to do when you leave them home alone.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: How to cut your streaming bill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Steve Sweitzer. He has a Tech Talk that shares a few tips on how to get those streaming bill costs lower.
WLFI.com
'Oh, another one': Purdue student reacts to IU student stabbing
56-year-old Billie Davis has been charged with attempted murder in the case. Police said she admitted stabbing the student, an 18-year-old woman from Carmel, in the head multiple times.
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
Major section of Soldiers & Sailors Monument closing next week
INDIANAPOLIS — A major section of the Soldiers & Sailors Monument will close next week so crews can restore and repair the monument. 13News was told the first sign that there were issues was when water began leaking into the monument. Crews removed some of the steps on the...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In Indianapolis
I love Paris. It's no surprise if you know me. I took nine years of French throughout junior high, high school, and college, and Coco Chanel has been one of my style icons practically since I was old enough to walk.
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
Comments / 0