KIMA TV
A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah
ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
5 Best Places to Get That New Tom Hanks Drink in Yakima
“Life is like a…glass of Diet Coke and Champagne.” - Tom Hanks, probably. Tom Hanks is one lovable guy, just ask any one. He was recently asked about his tipsy behavior at an industry party in Hollywood and he replied that he was drinking something he was calling, “Diet Cokagne”. It seems he had poured a little champagne into his glass of Diet Coke. Soon, word spread about the new Tom Hanks drink, so we wondered which places we could get one of those “Cokagne” drinks in Yakima, with or without the Diet Coke!
Know someone 60+ who needs a hot, free meal? Here’s what’s new in Tri-Cities
You don’t have to be homebound to enjoy a meal and some companionship.
Open Letter to Taco Bell: Bring Back the Chili Cheese Burrito
When Taco Bell first opened in Yakima around '93 or '94, I was happy to see this chain come to Yakima, as well as many others. Especially people my age because the food options at the time were so inexpensive. It was during a time when nothing on the menu was over a dollar. Well, though they still offer cost-efficient menu items with several being under a dollar one item I wish they still served was the chili cheese burrito. Seemingly overnight, it was no longer on the menu. I would love nothing more than for this item to return to Yakima Taco Bell locations.
Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe
The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
Local Restaurant Brings Back Classic Yakima Favorite, but You Gotta Get them Fast
Cheese Zombies were the staple food option for our local schools growing up in the Yakima Valley. Nobody has been able to quite explain why this simple combination of yeasty bread and the type of processed cheese they use makes these so wonderful. Maybe it's exactly that. The fact that it's simple by design yet so amazingly tasty that people keep coming back for more. I could also be the nostalgia of sinking your teeth into one of this cheese pillows that whisk you back to a time when you'd hang out with your friends all day, didn't have the responsibilities you have now. Either way, these are amazing and always welcome any and all restaurants in town to carry them.
Tri-Citians are being asked to give up too much for Horse Heaven Hills wind farm | Opinion
Eastern Washington is a big place so why should so many wind turbines surround the Tri-Cities? | Editorial
Yakima Wants To Know Can You Freeze Eggs to Save Money?
If you love eggs you've probably noticed a shortage of eggs at your local grocery store. You've probably also noticed the soaring prices. The Consumer Price Index shows over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Many stores in Yakima are now limiting customers to two cartons each.
Do Not Dump Your Oil Down the Drain. Dump It Here Instead
Do you dump your used oil down the sink after you finished frying something or, even worse, deep frying something? Well, don't. Oil can do serious damage to your sink and pipes and everything else it comes in contact with on the way down. So, what can you do with your used oil? Some put it in a second container to dispose of properly but that can add up quickly as well. What do you do? Well, fortunately, we have these oil dump points in Yakima where you can bring your used oil to dispose of properly. Not down the drain, not down a manhole, and not over your neighbor's fence.
kpq.com
What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA
The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
Do You Know Who Won a $1.4M Winning Scratch Lottery Ticket in Yakima?
THERE ARE MORE WAYS TO WIN THE LOTTERY IN WASHINGTON THAN MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOTS... With all of the recent hoopla regarding the MEGA Millions reaching its 4th-highest ever jackpot earlier in January 2023, the other ways to win the lottery seemed to disappear from the conversation. If you want to play along in the Washington Lottery, there are four (4)l different ways to go about it: Mega Millions, Match4, Lotto, and Scratch.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
Marrying in Washington? Enjoy The Central WA Bridal & Event Expo
The Central Washington Bridal & Event Expo in Yakima. If you are planning a wedding, Quinceañera, or special event, you won't want to miss the Central Washington Bridal & Events Expo! Save the date for Saturday, February 4th at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Spend an enjoyable afternoon - check...
Washington State is Great at a Lot of Things. Traffic isn’t One of Them
We're fortunate we live in Eastern Washington and, more so, we live in a city like Yakima that doesn't have traffic compared to Seattle or Tacoma. That didn't stop Washington state for being one of the worst states to drive in. WalletHub was looking into states that are terrible for...
Yakima Cornhole! Can You Host Your Own Tournament?
Oh, Cornhole… the breakfast of champions! Oh wait, that’s corn flakes, or is that Wheaties? I can never remember. I know one sounds dirty, and the other makes you dirty when you pour the milk after you put the cereal in the bowl. One also tastes better than the other. Unless you’re experiencing the sweet taste of victory! I also know one of those things is better when drinking. Then again, I’ve never really had corn flakes with beer. But now I have a new thing to add to my bucket list.
21 Fast Food Chains in Spokane We Wish Were in the Yakima Valley
🎵SOMEDAY, IT'LL COME ALONG...THE FOOD WE LOVE...🎵. If you live in the Yakima Valley, we have a question for you: How often do you get to visit Spokane? There are many fun things about visiting Spokane and one of them is getting to eat at fast food chains Spokane has that the Yakima Valley doesn’t.
Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima
As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
This $23 Sushi Monstrosity is so Insane It Found Its Way to Yakima
There is never a time I'm not in the mood for sushi. I can't explain it. Something about the perfect bite-sized pieces that I can just pop in my mouth without having the need to cut anything works for me. The quickest way to get food from the plate to my face is always best. And it sushi just looks cool. It's definitely an art form.
Have You Been Caught in Yakima’s Terrible Parking Hall of Shame?
So a while ago, I was visiting my local Safeway. As I pulled into my parking spot, some guy, who I’m sure was overcompensating for something, pulled right by me and parked his truck. He was already going way too fast for this or any parking lot. The way he parked, I figured, alright, maybe he’s older; he’s pulling (almost) into a handicapped space. The young man hopped out of his truck and went into shop. Nope, not elderly, just kind of @$$hole on the asphalt.
