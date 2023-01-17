Read full article on original website
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Surges After Positive Data From Lead Program In Scarred Lung Disorder
Pliant Therapeutics Inc PLRX has announced 12-week interim data from the 320 mg dose group of INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a clinical trial of bexotegrast (PLN-74809) in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The 320 mg group met its primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating that bexotegrast was well tolerated over a 12-week...
Search Is On For Psychedelic Patents & FDA Designations, 3 Companies Share News
Drug discovery company Mindset Pharma MSSTF has been greenlighted by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on its application “Psilocin Derivatives As Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders.”. The application includes the company’s psilocybin analogs lead drug candidate MSP-1014, its backup MSP-1009 and additional pro-drug...
Abbott Laboratories Under DOJ Investigation Into 2022 Baby Formula Plant Shutdown: Report
The Justice Department's consumer-protection branch is conducting an investigation into infant formula maker Abbott Laboratories ABT. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Justice Department is investigating conduct at Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Michigan, citing people familiar with the matter. "The DOJ has informed us of its investigation, and...
