Jaxon Lee Jones was born on January 6, 2023, and passed away on January 17, 2023. Jaxon was the kind of baby everyone dreamed of having. He was so good. He never cried and was always so content. His favorite things in his short life was simply being held and cuddled by everyone that loved him. He loved to be swaddled up tight and to have his pacifier or fingers in his mouth. Ten days with our precious baby will never seem like enough, but in those days all he knew was unconditional love, and for that we can thank God.

