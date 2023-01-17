SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front is making its way through the Suncoast area overnight. Rain, wind and possible thunderstorms will scatter the sky while most residents are sleeping. There is a possibility of showers for your early morning commute. It will be mostly cloudy early, but as the winds kick up and the clouds clear, the sunshine will reappear. Cooler temperatures are on tap with a high of 68 degrees to kick off the work week, with a cool breeze from the north.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO