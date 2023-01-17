ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

DOH-Manatee will distribute Naloxene to reduce overdose deaths

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Manatee County has announced that it will distribute Naloxone (also referred to as Narcan) to reduce substance abuse related deaths. DOH-Manatee offers naloxone at no cost and on a confidential basis to anyone age 18 or older who is at risk...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Newtown community cleanup

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County hosted a Newtown community cleanup on Jan. 21. Residents dropped off unwanted household items, appliances, tree trimmings and more. The free event provided collection dumpsters at two locations for residential customers at Newtown Estates Park & Dr. Martin Luther King Way and 23rd Street...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘March for RepROEductive Freedom’ held today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Over one hundred people gathered today in Sarasota to march in support of reproductive freedom and choice. The event was sponsored by Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida. Kaitlynn Danehy-Samitz, Vice President of Women’s Voices of SW Florida said, “Reproductive freedom goes much further than just abortion...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Local Suncoast man continues search for bone marrow donor 4 years after diagnosis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first thing you’ll notice about Ferruh Muktar is his optimism, the second thing is his fighting spirit. Ferruh was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called myelofibrosis back in March of 2018. The only known cure for the cancer is a stem cell transplant. Four and a half years later after his initial diagnosis, Ferruh is still without a match.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Wayward dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A wayward dolphin was rescued from a residential creek in Clearwater by a group of biologists who herded the animal through a narrow gate into open waters. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium worked with personnel from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission...
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Embracing our Differences grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 20th anniversary of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit held its grand opening today at Bayfront Park in Sarasota.T he juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote. The theme of this year’s exhibit is “Embracing Kindness” and since 2004,...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month. Lottery...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton building reopens after Ian damage

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Following intense damage from Hurricane Ian, Venice Theatre reopened its Pinkerton Theatre on Friday. The main building, where the Pinkerton Theatre is, suffered extensive external damage that is still being repaired. The Pinkerton Theatre falls within the main building and after $2 million in repairs, the...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A Windy Sunday - with nighttime thunderstorms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weather is dominated by two cold fronts. Front #1 moves through the Suncoast Sunday night with a few showers. Gusty winds out of the south develop Sunday with a little more sunshine. Warm temps Sunday turn cooler Monday with Monday’s north wind. THen cold front #2 approaches Tuesday/Wednesday so we warm up again, with gusty winds out of the south, again. Wednesday NIght showers are likely with that front, followed by much cooler air, highs in the mid-60s, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Weak Front Brings Rain Overnight and a Cooler Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front is making its way through the Suncoast area overnight. Rain, wind and possible thunderstorms will scatter the sky while most residents are sleeping. There is a possibility of showers for your early morning commute. It will be mostly cloudy early, but as the winds kick up and the clouds clear, the sunshine will reappear. Cooler temperatures are on tap with a high of 68 degrees to kick off the work week, with a cool breeze from the north.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cloudy with a chance for some rain this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An old front hanging around will bring cloudy skies at times on Saturday with a chance for a few mainly afternoon showers. The front will begin to move back to the north as a warm front Saturday afternoon and it is along this front that we will see a few showers. It doesn’t look like the rain will be too disruptive for all the events going on Saturday.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy