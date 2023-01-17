Read full article on original website
DOH-Manatee will distribute Naloxene to reduce overdose deaths
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Manatee County has announced that it will distribute Naloxone (also referred to as Narcan) to reduce substance abuse related deaths. DOH-Manatee offers naloxone at no cost and on a confidential basis to anyone age 18 or older who is at risk...
Newtown community cleanup
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County hosted a Newtown community cleanup on Jan. 21. Residents dropped off unwanted household items, appliances, tree trimmings and more. The free event provided collection dumpsters at two locations for residential customers at Newtown Estates Park & Dr. Martin Luther King Way and 23rd Street...
‘March for RepROEductive Freedom’ held today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Over one hundred people gathered today in Sarasota to march in support of reproductive freedom and choice. The event was sponsored by Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida. Kaitlynn Danehy-Samitz, Vice President of Women’s Voices of SW Florida said, “Reproductive freedom goes much further than just abortion...
80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
Local Suncoast man continues search for bone marrow donor 4 years after diagnosis
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first thing you’ll notice about Ferruh Muktar is his optimism, the second thing is his fighting spirit. Ferruh was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called myelofibrosis back in March of 2018. The only known cure for the cancer is a stem cell transplant. Four and a half years later after his initial diagnosis, Ferruh is still without a match.
‘North Port Night Out’ to hold event Friday for first responders, residents
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is holding an event for first responders and the public. North Port Night Out will take place Friday night from 6 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. in front of City Hall. The event allows for residents to come interact and build...
Watch: Wayward dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A wayward dolphin was rescued from a residential creek in Clearwater by a group of biologists who herded the animal through a narrow gate into open waters. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium worked with personnel from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission...
Embracing our Differences grand opening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 20th anniversary of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit held its grand opening today at Bayfront Park in Sarasota.T he juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote. The theme of this year’s exhibit is “Embracing Kindness” and since 2004,...
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month. Lottery...
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton building reopens after Ian damage
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Following intense damage from Hurricane Ian, Venice Theatre reopened its Pinkerton Theatre on Friday. The main building, where the Pinkerton Theatre is, suffered extensive external damage that is still being repaired. The Pinkerton Theatre falls within the main building and after $2 million in repairs, the...
A Windy Sunday - with nighttime thunderstorms!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weather is dominated by two cold fronts. Front #1 moves through the Suncoast Sunday night with a few showers. Gusty winds out of the south develop Sunday with a little more sunshine. Warm temps Sunday turn cooler Monday with Monday’s north wind. THen cold front #2 approaches Tuesday/Wednesday so we warm up again, with gusty winds out of the south, again. Wednesday NIght showers are likely with that front, followed by much cooler air, highs in the mid-60s, to end the week.
Weak Front Brings Rain Overnight and a Cooler Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front is making its way through the Suncoast area overnight. Rain, wind and possible thunderstorms will scatter the sky while most residents are sleeping. There is a possibility of showers for your early morning commute. It will be mostly cloudy early, but as the winds kick up and the clouds clear, the sunshine will reappear. Cooler temperatures are on tap with a high of 68 degrees to kick off the work week, with a cool breeze from the north.
Cloudy with a chance for some rain this weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An old front hanging around will bring cloudy skies at times on Saturday with a chance for a few mainly afternoon showers. The front will begin to move back to the north as a warm front Saturday afternoon and it is along this front that we will see a few showers. It doesn’t look like the rain will be too disruptive for all the events going on Saturday.
