PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a new happy hour spot to check out into the weekend? How about Greek?. If you like options, Dino’s Greek and Italian Grill in Goodyear might be a good spot to check out! They have a happy hour every day from 3-7 p.m. in the bar or on the patio, offering good deals on their appetizer menu. You can get some zucchini cakes that are battered, fried golden and served with marinara for under $8. Their Greek fries, served with crumbled feta and oregano, will run you $6 during happy hour. They have a Greek take on their sliders, served with sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki for under $10. For under $6 you can try their dips, including Baba Ganoush, hummus, Tzatziki and others. The dips come with pita bread. The deal I really liked was their pizza on happy hour. You can get a 10″ pizza with four toppings for under $12. Their drink specials are pretty good too. You can pick up a Manhattan, martini or margharita for $8 during happy hour. We will lift a glass and say Liamas to that!

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO