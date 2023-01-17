Read full article on original website
Gilbert charity supplies organizations hygiene kits for those in need
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Hygiene is something many of us take for granted, and East Valley non-profit Confidence Kits understands how important personal grooming and basic cleanliness can affect someone’s confidence. The charity supplies hygiene kits to East Valley organizations whose goals include helping those in need.
Arizona Asian community heartbroken after Lunar New Year attack in California
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Asian community members in the Valley are heartbroken that violence and hate were carried on one of the biggest holidays in Asian culture, the Lunar New Year. This tragedy occurred during the first Lunar New Year celebration, officially observed as a holiday in California. Jennifer Chau,...
City of Tempe needs volunteer tutors for AARP Foundation Experience Corps
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a way to give back to the Valley? The City of Tempe is looking for volunteer tutors for its branch of the national AARP Foundation Experience Corps. This Tempe program is looking for volunteers to help boost literacy among under-serviced populations living...
So you want to start a backyard chicken coop amid high egg prices in the Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t been to a grocery store recently, egg prices have skyrocketed in the Valley and across the county. Valley residents have few options if they want to buy eggs for breakfast or to use in other cooked or baked foods. You can just fork over the money or perhaps you can get your eggs for free as long as you want to put in the work.
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
Buckeye bobcat captured, freed from debris stuck around its neck and released
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After four long nights, an injured bobcat in the Buckeye community has finally been found and received the care she needs. For months, a bobcat has been a favorite at Buckeye’s Sun City festival neighborhood. The animal got the name ‘Mama’ as she was often seen having two kittens with her at a time. But, recently, people noticed that ‘Mama’ had what appeared to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck.
The perks of off-season travel in Italy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rome, Italy, is often on my “deals list,” since you can usually find flights from Phoenix in the $600 to $700 range. Mid-week flights (Wednesday to Wednesday, for example) are under $700 into April. Remember, that’s where “basic economy” seats start, so you’ll have to pay extra for luggage. Still, it’s a pretty good deal for a flight halfway around the world to such a beautiful destination!
First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday: Phoenix-area will see temperatures around freezing
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley better bundle up on Tuesday morning because a First Alert Weather has been declared for the freezing temperatures we’re expected to see. The Phoenix area is in the middle of a streak where temperatures have been colder than normal for this time of year, and Tuesday is expected to be the coldest. Parts of the Southeast Valley could dip below 32 degrees in the early morning hours. A freeze warning is expected.
Happy Hour Spots: Try the Zuccini cakes, Greek fries and several varieties of dip
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a new happy hour spot to check out into the weekend? How about Greek?. If you like options, Dino’s Greek and Italian Grill in Goodyear might be a good spot to check out! They have a happy hour every day from 3-7 p.m. in the bar or on the patio, offering good deals on their appetizer menu. You can get some zucchini cakes that are battered, fried golden and served with marinara for under $8. Their Greek fries, served with crumbled feta and oregano, will run you $6 during happy hour. They have a Greek take on their sliders, served with sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki for under $10. For under $6 you can try their dips, including Baba Ganoush, hummus, Tzatziki and others. The dips come with pita bread. The deal I really liked was their pizza on happy hour. You can get a 10″ pizza with four toppings for under $12. Their drink specials are pretty good too. You can pick up a Manhattan, martini or margharita for $8 during happy hour. We will lift a glass and say Liamas to that!
Teenage boy arrested after allegedly shooting, killing young man in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been arrested after reportedly shooting and killing a young man in Scottsdale on Saturday night. The unnamed teen was arrested around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday by Pinal County Regional SWAT team after fleeing the scene of the reported shooting Saturday evening. Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane. “He was beautiful, loyal, dedicated. He was exceptionally smart and talented. When he was younger, he always talked about being a Marine Biological Engineer,” said Latoya Cudjo, Williams’ mother.
