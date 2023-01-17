Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Rogan ate hallucinogenic honey as guest revealed terrifying side effects
Joe Rogan has never shied away from trying new things, and he didn’t let a list of potentially terrifying side effects get in the way of trying hallucinogenic honey on his show.The podcast host has spoken about psychedelic drugs before and even described himself as a "psychedelic adventurer".Things took a turn for the trippy during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience which featured Will Sonbuchner, also known as Sonny Side, who is best known for the Best Ever Food Review Show YouTube channel.During the interview, Sonbuchner revealed he’d brought Rogan a jar of a local delicacy from Nepal...
CNN didn’t publish story linking Damar Hamlin collapse to vaccine
CLAIM: Image shows that CNN published a Jan. 11 headline reading, “Doctor of Damar Hamlin confirms Cardiac Arrest was due to the 4th Booster Vaccine.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered image. The screenshot was manipulated to add the fabricated headline, a CNN spokesperson confirmed. The actual headline reported on the release of the Buffalo Bills safety from a hospital.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Futurism
People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly
Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
These are the most popular languages to learn in SC, new study shows
Wanting to learn a new skill? These three languages are the most popular to learn in South Carolina, according to Google data.
Database Makes Black Women with Ph.D.s in Physics More Discoverable
Out of the 2,000 physics Ph.D.s that are awarded in the U.S. each year, less than 0.5% of those are reportedly given to women of African descent. Doctor of Cosmology and University of New Hampshire professor, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, is tackling the lack of representation in scientific research through Cite Black Women+ in Physics and Astronomy Bibliography, a database that lists professional publications by Black women who hold Ph.D.s in physics-related disciplines.
nftevening.com
Pablo Stanley Builds the Characters Behind Humankind NFT With AI
Web3 storytelling pioneer Pablo Stanley announces the launch of Humankind Bios, a lore/narrative for each Humankind character completely AI generated by Chat GPT3 and powered by Bueno. This new feature sees a carefully crafted backstory for each Humankind character. The new Bios project creates an extra layer of storytelling upon the already top-notch Humankind narrative. Read on to learn more about how the generative backstories help develop the project.
For the first time in a decade, Wikipedia is getting a makeover
Ah, ripe for editing. David NieldHere's what's changing.
bookriot.com
The Storied History of Reader’s Digest
Reader’s Digest is a household name the world over. And I mean that literally: I first stumbled upon a copy in my grandparents’ house in Argentina. I don’t remember which grandparent anymore: both my mom’s parents and my dad’s mother bought the Spanish edition (Selecciones) on a monthly basis. Along with advice columns, these thick magazines were my childhood obsession. Years later, having long since stopped reading them, I was browsing a magazine stand when I noticed how slim Selecciones had become.
