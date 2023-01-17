Read full article on original website
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Exterior And Interior Dimensions
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is set to begin production soon, with the 3WT and 4WT trim levels scheduled to be the first units produced. In anticipation of the all-electric pickup truck’s debut, here’s a breakdown on the exterior and interior dimensions of the Silverado EV as compared to its ICE-powered Silverado 1500 cousin.
Cadillac Brand Running At More Than 60 Days Supply In December 2022
While GM’s more mainstream brands – including Chevy, GMC and Buick – saw inventory levels rise from November 2022 to December 2022, Cadillac inventory fell slightly to more than 60 days supply in December 2022 as compared to more than 65 days supply in November 2022. This...
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Offer Adaptive Cruise Control
When GM revealed the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD last year, it stated that Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) will be available on the refreshed heavy duty truck. The announcement was noteworthy given that the Silverado‘s heavy-duty variant has never before offered Adaptive Cruise Control, making this an entirely new feature for the Silverado HD truck lineup.
GM To Invest $579M At Flint Engine Operations To Build Next-Generation V8
GM just announced a new round of investments for four of its U.S.-based production facilities, with investments slated to support production of GM’s next-generation Small Block V8, as well as castings and components for new EV production. The ICE side of the equation includes $579 million for GM’s Flint Engine plant in Flint, Michigan.
Stellantis Benchmarking Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate
GM crosstown rival Stellantis is currently benchmarking the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, new spy photos confirm. GM Authority photographers captured images showing at least two Cadillac Escalades and at least one GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate sitting inside Stellantis’ facilities. The two Cadillac Escalade units can be seen dressed in black, while the GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate can be seen in red. Interestingly, the three GM SUVs are parked next to a Lincoln Navigator.
Chevy Camaro Outsold By Mustang, Challenger In 2022
CAMARO -19.59% 5,475 6,809 +12.60% 24,652 21,893. In Canada, Chevrolet Camaro deliveries totaled 359 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 18 percent compared to 304 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Camaro sales increased about 18 percent to 1,410 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
Plans For Ultium Cells Battery Plant In Indiana Shelved
GM and LG Energy are no longer planning the build a new Ultium battery production facility in Indiana, a recent report states. Per The Wall Street Journal, talks between GM and LG Energy have ended without an agreement regarding a fourth Ultium battery plant in the U.S. So far, GM and LG Energy have three U.S. battery facilities in place, one of which is already in operation in Ohio. The other two are currently under construction in Tennessee and Michigan, with a total investment of more than $6.5 billion.
GM To Reimburse 2023 Corvette Buyers Double-Charged For Red Brake Calipers
General Motors and Chevrolet have launched a customer satisfaction program to reimburse buyers who were accidentally double-charged for optional brake calipers on the 2023 Corvette, GM Authority has learned. The problem: customers who ordered the optional Bright Red brake calipers (RPO code J6F) for the 2023 model-year Chevy Corvette may...
What To Expect From Cadillac In 2023
The 2023 calendar year is set to be an interesting one for Cadillac, as the luxury marque is expected to introduce a few mid-cycle refreshes for its product lineup. So, in order to get a grasp of Caddy’s plans, here’s a breakdown on what to expect from Cadillac in North America, and what will be chronologically introduced in the 2023 calendar year.
Every Ultium-Based Chevy EV Gets A Blue E Badge
As GM continues to march towards its all-electric future, it’s rolling out new EV-centric branding efforts to complement. That includes new badging for the latest batch of Chevy EV models, all of which will sport a small blue E in the nameplate. Indeed, GM isn’t lacking when it comes...
GM China Sales Down 20 Percent During 2022 Calendar Year
GM China sales decreased 20 percent to 2,303,100 units during the complete 2022 calendar year. Sales were down at all five GM brands in the Asian country, including Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling. The not-insignificant drop in GM China sales during the 2022 calendar year was caused by a...
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Up Three Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales increased three percent to 1,492 units in December 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the sixth best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Renault, Volkswagen, Fiat and Ford. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units. Chevrolet...
GM To Invest $216M At Bay City GPS Facility For Future V8 Engine Component Production
GM is investing $918 million into its U.S.-based production facilities, with four manufacturing sites set for a fresh round of upgrades. That includes the GM Bay City GPS facility in Michigan, which will receive $216 million in support of future V8 engine production. The $216 million investment will be put...
Premium Electric Buick Crossover Could Debut In 2027
Buick is joining GM in its all-electric transition with plans to release several new EV models in the next few years, with the eventual goal of fully electrifying its entire lineup by the 2030 calendar year. We already told you about two upcoming Buick electric vehicles – the Buick Electra E4 and E5. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that Buick is planning another battery electric crossover.
2023 Chevy Camaro Ground Effects Package Under Constraint
The Ground Effects Package for the 2023 Chevy Camaro is currently at zero percent allocation, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter. In practical terms, this means GM is not currently producing the Ground Effects Package, making it unavailable for installation on Chevy Camaros now in production.
2023 Chevy Tahoe Gets New Silver Sage Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Sterling Gray Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Silver Sage Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Sage hue. Assigned RPO code G6N and touch-up paint code WA-619G, Silver Sage Metallic is one of ten exterior colors...
Kindred Motorworks Electric Chevy 3100 Pickup To Appear At Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
As electric vehicles continue to perfuse through the automotive landscape, aftermarket companies, like Kindred Motorworks, have been exploring the efficacy of EV restomods. To drum up some interest in their latest project, Kindred Motorworks will be showcasing an all-electric Chevy 3100 pickup truck at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. From...
2023 Chevy Malibu Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Paint: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Malibu adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Riverside Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of seven exterior colors...
Here Is 2024 Chevy Trax Pricing With Options And Packages
GM unveiled the 2024 Chevy Trax last October, debuting an all-new generation for the entry-level crossover. Although GM announced starting MSRPs for the 2024 Chevy Trax in conjunction with last year’s debut, GM Authority has now uncovered full pricing information, including options and packages. For those readers who may...
