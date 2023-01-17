GM and LG Energy are no longer planning the build a new Ultium battery production facility in Indiana, a recent report states. Per The Wall Street Journal, talks between GM and LG Energy have ended without an agreement regarding a fourth Ultium battery plant in the U.S. So far, GM and LG Energy have three U.S. battery facilities in place, one of which is already in operation in Ohio. The other two are currently under construction in Tennessee and Michigan, with a total investment of more than $6.5 billion.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO