Read full article on original website
Related
Chilling true story behind Netflix’s new true crime doc Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
Netflix's latest documentary Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal covers a chilling case that went down just under two years ago and still South Carolina reeling. The scandalous true crime story started with a tragic boating accident, but soon got wrapped up in secrets, fraud, greed, and murder. Check out the trailer here:
Netflix shares first look at rom-com A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron
Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron give poor Joey King the fright of her life in a first look at their new upcoming rom-com A Family Affair. It's impressive to see how much drama Netflix has been able to pack in to the first look at the movie, which features in a highlights reel revealing the release dates for a number of new titles coming to the streaming service this year.
Netflix's number one film Don't Say a Word is giving viewers 'chills'
A 22-year-old movie has somehow ended up taking top spot for the current most popular film on Netflix and people are equal parts confused and thrilled. Don't Say a Word is a 2001 flick starring Michael Douglas as psychiatrist Dr Nathan Conrad, who is invited to examine patient Elisabeth Burrows (Brittany Murphy) and is told she's only pretending to be insane to hide from a gang.
Netflix viewers left sobbing after watching emotional tearjerker Dog Gone
Netflix viewers have been left in tears after watching a new tearjerker that was recently added to the streaming site. Starring Johnny Berchtold, Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Nick Peine, Dog Gone is an emotional rollercoaster based on the true story of one family’s quest to find their son’s lost dog.
Netflix viewers are just realising two Ginny & Georgia stars are related
For Ginny and Georgia, blood runs thicker than water and, no matter what goes down, the mother-daughter duo will be there for each other. But did you know that two of the show's characters have an even thicker family bond?. They might not be as close as Ginny and Georgia...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter
Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
Fans confused by ‘weird’ new video of Kim Kardashian dressed as a chav
Not for the first time - Kim Kardashian has uploaded a brilliant yet totally bizarre TikTok on her daughter's account. The mum of four shares with us a 'chav' make-up tutorial set to a rather usual song choice. Here, take a look:. The reality star appeared to be 'taking the...
Britney Spears gets new tattoo and immediately regrets it
Britney Spears, who recently went on holiday and got a tattoo, has said she doesn't like the final result. The pop icon, 41, isn't the first person to get some body ink while on a trip abroad, but her reaction is super relatable. The 'Toxic' singer shared the moment she...
Amanda Bynes set for first public appearance since end of conservatorship
Amanda Bynes is set to make her first public appearance since her conservatorship ended last year. The actor will reunite with her former All That cast mates Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli and Kel Mitchell for 90s Con, almost two decades after the original show left our screens in 2000.
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
Jason Watkins lost his two-year-old daughter to sepsis after vital clues were missed
The Crown and Nativity star Jason Watkins has paid tribute to his late daughter, who died 12 years ago after contracting sepsis. His two-year-old daughter Maude tragically died on New Year’s Day 2011 – a sad milestone the family mark each year with a walk to Hampstead Heath in London, where there is a bench in her memory.
Doctor watching TV spots lump on woman's throat that leads to cancer diagnosis
A hero doctor managed to spot a lump on a woman's throat on TV that lead to a serious cancer diagnosis. Nicole McGuiness was featuring on an episode of HGTV's Beachfront Bargain Hunt alongside her husband to celebrate her recent recovery from brain cancer. The couple were planning to purchase...
Woman lends one-of-a-kind wedding dress to stranger across the world
People are flooding to social media in delight after a woman lent her wedding dress to another bride on the other side of the globe. Emily Heathbar was contacted by a 'complete stranger' on Instagram who inquired about buying her wedding dress. Emily initially refused because she's 'never felt more...
Beth Grant Is Giving the Most Fun Performance on TV in ‘Mayfair Witches’
More than 20 years after its release, Donnie Darko is rightfully considered Jake Gyllenhaal’s breakthrough performance. But of everything that makes that movie great, it is Beth Grant as Kitty Farmer sincerely saying, “Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Sparkle Motion,” that rattles around my brain.Over the last 35 years, Grant has steadily built a reputation for her scene-stealing prowess across the television and film landscape, making her one of the great character actors working today. If I see her name in the opening credits or her face in a trailer, it means at least one performer will show up...
Molly-Mae takes out extensions and shows her 'real hair' ahead of giving birth
Molly-Mae Hague has shown off her natural locks for the first time after taking out her extensions in preparation for her daughter's birth. In her latest vlog, Molly-Mae, 23, updated fans on how her body has been changing as she gets closer to her due date. The former Love Island...
Kylie Jenner finally shares baby boy's unique name
Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her baby boy's new name. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper Travis Scott welcomed the baby in February last year. They originally called the infant Wolf, but Jenner revealed in an Instagram story the following month: "Our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just didn't really feel like it was him."
Scream VI trailer starring Jenna Ortega drops and looks set to be the scariest chapter yet
The trailer for the latest instalment in the Scream franchise has just dropped, teasing the return of the notorious killer ‘Ghostface’. Check out the trailer below. It’s the sixth film in the Scream series, and features Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, as well as Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera, Samara Weaving, Mason Gooding, and – returning once again – Courtney Cox.
Meryl Streep joins cast of Only Murders in the Building for season 3
The Only Murders in the Building cast has just added another iconic actor to its ranks - the one and only Meryl Streep. In what will go down as one of the most memorable casting reveals of all time, the three-time Oscar winner revealed she's now part of the show in the most adorable way. Watch the big reveal below:
Fox News weatherman says group of ‘kids’ beat him on NYC subway
Fox News Weatherman Adam Klotz on Sunday detailed an encounter on the New York City subway that left him with two black eyes, among other injuries. In a video posted to Instagram, Klotz claimed he was attacked by a group of teenagers on the New York City subway after watching a New York Giants game at a […]
Tyla
67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0