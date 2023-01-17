ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix shares first look at rom-com A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron give poor Joey King the fright of her life in a first look at their new upcoming rom-com A Family Affair. It's impressive to see how much drama Netflix has been able to pack in to the first look at the movie, which features in a highlights reel revealing the release dates for a number of new titles coming to the streaming service this year.
Netflix's number one film Don't Say a Word is giving viewers 'chills'

A 22-year-old movie has somehow ended up taking top spot for the current most popular film on Netflix and people are equal parts confused and thrilled. Don't Say a Word is a 2001 flick starring Michael Douglas as psychiatrist Dr Nathan Conrad, who is invited to examine patient Elisabeth Burrows (Brittany Murphy) and is told she's only pretending to be insane to hide from a gang.
Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
Britney Spears gets new tattoo and immediately regrets it

Britney Spears, who recently went on holiday and got a tattoo, has said she doesn't like the final result. The pop icon, 41, isn't the first person to get some body ink while on a trip abroad, but her reaction is super relatable. The 'Toxic' singer shared the moment she...
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception

A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
Woman lends one-of-a-kind wedding dress to stranger across the world

People are flooding to social media in delight after a woman lent her wedding dress to another bride on the other side of the globe. Emily Heathbar was contacted by a 'complete stranger' on Instagram who inquired about buying her wedding dress. Emily initially refused because she's 'never felt more...
Beth Grant Is Giving the Most Fun Performance on TV in ‘Mayfair Witches’

More than 20 years after its release, Donnie Darko is rightfully considered Jake Gyllenhaal’s breakthrough performance. But of everything that makes that movie great, it is Beth Grant as Kitty Farmer sincerely saying, “Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Sparkle Motion,” that rattles around my brain.Over the last 35 years, Grant has steadily built a reputation for her scene-stealing prowess across the television and film landscape, making her one of the great character actors working today. If I see her name in the opening credits or her face in a trailer, it means at least one performer will show up...
Kylie Jenner finally shares baby boy's unique name

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her baby boy's new name. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper Travis Scott welcomed the baby in February last year. They originally called the infant Wolf, but Jenner revealed in an Instagram story the following month: "Our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just didn't really feel like it was him."
Scream VI trailer starring Jenna Ortega drops and looks set to be the scariest chapter yet

The trailer for the latest instalment in the Scream franchise has just dropped, teasing the return of the notorious killer ‘Ghostface’. Check out the trailer below. It’s the sixth film in the Scream series, and features Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, as well as Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera, Samara Weaving, Mason Gooding, and – returning once again – Courtney Cox.
Meryl Streep joins cast of Only Murders in the Building for season 3

The Only Murders in the Building cast has just added another iconic actor to its ranks - the one and only Meryl Streep. In what will go down as one of the most memorable casting reveals of all time, the three-time Oscar winner revealed she's now part of the show in the most adorable way. Watch the big reveal below:
