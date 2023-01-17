More than 20 years after its release, Donnie Darko is rightfully considered Jake Gyllenhaal’s breakthrough performance. But of everything that makes that movie great, it is Beth Grant as Kitty Farmer sincerely saying, “Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Sparkle Motion,” that rattles around my brain.Over the last 35 years, Grant has steadily built a reputation for her scene-stealing prowess across the television and film landscape, making her one of the great character actors working today. If I see her name in the opening credits or her face in a trailer, it means at least one performer will show up...

25 MINUTES AGO