Kansas City, Kansas, police ask public for assistance in solving 2020 homicide

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public for assistance in solving a 2020 homicide .

KCKPD says detectives have no new leads in the killing of Enice Fuel, and are asking for any information to prevent the case from going cold.

On Dec. 12, 2020, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th Street and Orville Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found Fuel's body in a dark blue 2011 Dodge Journey at the intersection of N. 11th Street and Orville.

"Family and friends describe Enice as 'smart, loving, and a funny jokester' who could sing and was always kind to everyone he met," KCKPD Public Information officer Nancy Chartrand said in a written statement.

Fuel was 29 at the time of his death.

"Someone saw something or heard something - could be they thought it was nothing so they said nothing," Chartrand said. "In reality it could be that one little bit of information that will allow detectives to make an arrest and bring justice to Enice’s family. Now is the time for them to come forward before the person or persons responsible for this young man’s death inflicts pain on another family through violence."

Tips can be anonymously submitted through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, through the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers website or through the P3 Tip Management app .

Tips leading to an arrest may qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

