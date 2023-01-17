ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Arrested in Drug Raid At Rivera Lane House in Palm Coast

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 10 Rivera Lane in Palm Coast. This search warrant stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by SIU. During the execution of the search warrant,...
Flagler Beach Rejects Realtor’s Odd Bid to Run City Information Website Only He Would Own

Increasingly troubled by a perceived if amorphous failure of communication between the city and residents, the Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening entertained the possibility of contracting with a local Realtor in a “private-public” partnership that would have enabled the Realtor to run what amounts to the city’s PR operation on a publicly accessible but privately owned website.
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 21, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
