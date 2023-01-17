Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Former Grand Island man sentenced to prison for selling counterfeit documents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A little of a year in prison was given to a former Grand Island man after he was convicted for selling counterfeit documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Domingo Zacarias Ciprian, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. He was convicted for unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature. Ciprian will serve 15 months in prison with a one-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. He is also Guatemalan citizen and will be deported after serving his sentence.
News Channel Nebraska
York County sheriff fined for appearance in Herbster commercial
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska sheriff will pay a $1,000 fine after a complaint was filed with the state regarding his appearance in his sheriff's uniform for an advertisement promoting then-gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The complaint against Sheriff Paul Vrbka, which was filed in March of 2022, reached its...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol News
Arizona pair arrested and 50K fentanyl pills seized. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The incident occurred Thursday, Jan. 12, at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a trooper observed an...
klkntv.com
Man wanted in 2 counties put up fight when Grand Island officer found him, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island Police officer had his hands full when a man tried to flee from arrest last weekend. Police said Kelvin Macedo was seen in a car associated with a missing and endangered person, causing officers to perform a traffic stop. The officer thought...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
KSNB Local4
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
proclaimerscv.com
Federal Authorities Looking into Potential Human Trafficking of Children who Worked in Slaughterhouses
According to three Department of Homeland Security officials, federal authorities are investigating whether 50 minors, among them, were as young as 13, who were reportedly working illegally cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses were the victims of labor trafficking. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations have reportedly spoken with kids who cleaned a JBS...
KCCI.com
klkntv.com
WOWT
KSNB Local4
More work needed Friday to clear downtown Grand Island, Kearney streets
GRAND ISLAND and KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It looks like it will take two nights to clear all the snow from downtown streets in Grand Island and Kearney. Parking will be banned on certain streets again Friday night into Saturday morning. The City of Grand Island Streets Division said it...
Nebraska State Patrol stops 2 children after high-speed pursuit on I-80
The driver was identified as a 13-year-old female. The passenger was identified as an 11-year-old male. Both were placed in protective custody.
WOWT
KSNB Local4
Home show comes to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Some folks may have missed the home building show in Kearney last weekend, but there’s a chance to catch up this weekend. Central Nebraska Home Builders Association is holding their 48th Home Builders Show inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. The vent...
klkntv.com
Nebraska snowstorm closes major roads; travel discouraged
UPDATE, 4 p.m. — Interstate 80 is now closed from Grand Island to the Wyoming border. UPDATE, 7:00 a.m. — Both I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced multiple closures due...
KSNB Local4
Here’s To The Road Crews, A job Well Done
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are now 48 hours removed from our first big winter storm of 2023 dumped almost a foot of snow on the tri-cities. If you have been driving around today, you probably noticed the tremendous effort road crews have done in clearing the streets for the residents of the Tri-Cities. I had the privelege of driving Storm Chaser4 around the area the past couple days. Before the storm, during the storm and after. I’ll tell you what, I was impressed with the quick response of road crews across the Tri-Cities. It’s hard to believe that just 2 days ago there was about 10 inches of snow covering most of the roads in Grand island and Hastings. Today, because of the hard work of road crew personnel, we all can get around safely and in a timely manner. As I drove around Grand Island and Hastings this evening, I noticed that all the roads had been plowed. Including the ones less traveled. So here is a big thanks and round of applause to the road crews in making it a much more pleasant drive for all.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair announces 2023 theme: “Whatever Your Flavor”
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Whatever your flavor, you’ll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. At it’s meeting Friday in Kearney, the Nebraska State Fair Board announced that “Whatever Your Flavor” is this year’s State Fair theme. In a statement, fair officials said the theme covers both the literal and figurative meanings of “flavor.”
