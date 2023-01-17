ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

State champions continue to challenge themselves in new ways

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies went 367 days without losing to a team in Louisiana. Over that span, they’ve proven that they’re one of the best in the boot. But head coach Randy Livingston says there are still lessons to be learned across state lines. “They...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Betting favorite Instant Coffee wins the Lecomte Stakes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Instant Coffee came from the back of the pack to capture the Lecomte Stakes. Instant Coffee went off as the favorite with odds of 6-5. It was the first win in the Lecomte for both trainer Brad Cox and jockey Luis Saez. With the win Instant...
fox8live.com

Smoke seen billowing from Chalmette refinery, cause unknown

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Dark smoke was seen billowing from what appeared the be the PBF Chalmette oil refinery Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21). Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could provide no information on a possible fire at the refinery, saying crews were just getting on scene and “trying to find out” what was happening.
CHALMETTE, LA
fox8live.com

Fire extinguished at Chalmette oil refinery, no injuries reported

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A fire at the PBF Chalmette oil refinery sent dark smoke billowing Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21), but was brought under control with no reported injuries, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could...
CHALMETTE, LA
fox8live.com

Hahnville man arrested for carjacking in St. Charles Parish, police say

TAFT, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish arrested a Hahnville man for carjacking two females Saturday (Jan. 21) evening, police say. Around 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of River Road. Police say two females were in a vehicle when a man approached them.
HAHNVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
fox8live.com

Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death. “The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy