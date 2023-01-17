CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Dark smoke was seen billowing from what appeared the be the PBF Chalmette oil refinery Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21). Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could provide no information on a possible fire at the refinery, saying crews were just getting on scene and “trying to find out” what was happening.

CHALMETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO