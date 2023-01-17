Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
State champions continue to challenge themselves in new ways
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies went 367 days without losing to a team in Louisiana. Over that span, they’ve proven that they’re one of the best in the boot. But head coach Randy Livingston says there are still lessons to be learned across state lines. “They...
fox8live.com
Betting favorite Instant Coffee wins the Lecomte Stakes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Instant Coffee came from the back of the pack to capture the Lecomte Stakes. Instant Coffee went off as the favorite with odds of 6-5. It was the first win in the Lecomte for both trainer Brad Cox and jockey Luis Saez. With the win Instant...
fox8live.com
Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans’ murder rate on ‘decline,’ recall effort not a concern
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan. 22) about the effort to trigger a recall election against her, during a nationally televised interview on “Face The Nation.”
fox8live.com
Organizers: 15K signatures needed in final month to trigger Mayor Cantrell recall vote
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Community organizers and residents gathered along North Claiborne Avenue on Sunday (Jan. 22) to announce a final push in their effort to trigger a recall vote for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Standing in front of a custom-painted bus with the slogan “NOLATOYA” on its side,...
fox8live.com
Smoke seen billowing from Chalmette refinery, cause unknown
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Dark smoke was seen billowing from what appeared the be the PBF Chalmette oil refinery Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21). Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could provide no information on a possible fire at the refinery, saying crews were just getting on scene and “trying to find out” what was happening.
fox8live.com
Fire extinguished at Chalmette oil refinery, no injuries reported
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A fire at the PBF Chalmette oil refinery sent dark smoke billowing Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21), but was brought under control with no reported injuries, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could...
fox8live.com
New Orleans lands organization to assist in nationwide police chief search
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has landed a deal with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) to lead and conduct a search for the next NOPD superintendent. The search will last 17 weeks, according to officials. “After much engagement with the NOPD, New Orleans...
fox8live.com
Hahnville man arrested for carjacking in St. Charles Parish, police say
TAFT, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish arrested a Hahnville man for carjacking two females Saturday (Jan. 21) evening, police say. Around 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of River Road. Police say two females were in a vehicle when a man approached them.
fox8live.com
Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
fox8live.com
Mother of a 24-year-old shot and paralyzed fears shooter won’t be tried as an adult
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been around five months since police say a 16-year-old shot and paralyzed 24-year-old UNO student Noah Hansard. Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams vowed the case would be tried in adult court. But the mother of the victim is worried that won’t happen. Noah...
fox8live.com
Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death. “The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa officers cleared of wrongdoing after man died in custody following tasing
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Multiple Bogalusa police officers and two Washington Parish sheriff’s deputies have been cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to the in-custody death of 28-year-old Eric Nelson, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery. Nelson was arrested in December 2021 after he crashed into a ditch, where...
