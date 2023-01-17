Read full article on original website
Monitoring Tuesday's storm
TULSA, OKLA. — We'll see clearing skies tonight, with the low in Tulsa dropping to 25°. NW winds 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Monday. The high reaching 49°. WNW winds 5-10 mph. Then we're monitoring Tuesday's storm. Initially, the precip will probably be a...
Rain Chances This Weekend
TULSA, Okla — Grab the umbrella as we start the weekend. A few isolated showers may start to pop up Saturday morning, but expect showers to move in through the day and stay with us into tomorrow night. A few light showers may even linger into Sunday morning as well. There is a chance a few snowflakes mix in near the KS, MO, and AR state-lines, but we do not anticipate any accumulation. Some accumulating snow may be possible in the higher elevations of NW Arkansas Sunday. Temperatures will stay chilly with highs in the low/mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday.
