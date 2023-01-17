TULSA, Okla — Grab the umbrella as we start the weekend. A few isolated showers may start to pop up Saturday morning, but expect showers to move in through the day and stay with us into tomorrow night. A few light showers may even linger into Sunday morning as well. There is a chance a few snowflakes mix in near the KS, MO, and AR state-lines, but we do not anticipate any accumulation. Some accumulating snow may be possible in the higher elevations of NW Arkansas Sunday. Temperatures will stay chilly with highs in the low/mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO