Quincy, MI

wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Marjorie Elizabeth Lutz

Marjorie Elizabeth Lutz, 98, of Bronson passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Masonville Place in Coldwater. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
BRONSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Six new inductees go into Bronson High School Hall of Fame on Friday night

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The newest six members of the Bronson High School Hall of Fame were formally inducted Friday night in between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games between Bronson and Springport. This year’s inductees are Ted Modert, Pat Ross, Todd Germann, Chad Butters, Tom Rissman...
BRONSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Three-way tie atop Interstate 8 after Coldwater beats Lumen Christi

JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Four teams were tied atop the Interstate 8 boys basketball standings entering play Friday night. Three remained at the end of the evening, and Coldwater was among them following their 50-45 win at Jackson Lumen Christi. The Cardinals led 9-4 after the first quarter and...
COLDWATER, MI

