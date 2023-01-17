Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Marjorie Elizabeth Lutz
Marjorie Elizabeth Lutz, 98, of Bronson passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Masonville Place in Coldwater. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
Six new inductees go into Bronson High School Hall of Fame on Friday night
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The newest six members of the Bronson High School Hall of Fame were formally inducted Friday night in between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games between Bronson and Springport. This year’s inductees are Ted Modert, Pat Ross, Todd Germann, Chad Butters, Tom Rissman...
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
Three-way tie atop Interstate 8 after Coldwater beats Lumen Christi
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Four teams were tied atop the Interstate 8 boys basketball standings entering play Friday night. Three remained at the end of the evening, and Coldwater was among them following their 50-45 win at Jackson Lumen Christi. The Cardinals led 9-4 after the first quarter and...
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
Branch County Commissioners get update on Maple Lawn financial situation
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility Administrator Jayne Sabaitis told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday that as of the previous day, they had over $373,000 in cash on hand. Her report detailed how they are financially holding up after...
Permanent downtown public restroom building on Monday’s Coldwater City Council agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council is scheduled to take action Monday night on the revised design of a permanent downtown public restroom building. The Council in March of 2022 decided to push the restroom project back for at least a year in order to pursue a grant due in part to labor shortages and the high cost of building materials.
