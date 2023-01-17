Read full article on original website
Why is Britain's health service, a much-loved national treasure, falling apart?
Most winters, headlines warn that Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is at "breaking point." The alarms sound over and over and over again. But the current crisis has set warning bells ringing louder than before.
theScore
Thoughts and analysis from telling weekend of Premier League football
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from the weekend's slate of action in England's top flight. At no point during Sunday's blockbuster against Manchester United did Arsenal look satisfied with a single point. They had sensed the occasion, picked up the energy of the 60,000-plus in attendance at the Emirates, and knew a win would not only restore their five-point lead atop the Premier League table but once again make clear to the chasing pack they're gunning for the title.
theScore
Arsenal extend EPL lead after Nketiah sinks Manchester United in 90th minute
London, Jan 22, 2023 (AFP) - Arsenal made a huge statement of their Premier League title intent on Sunday, roaring back from behind to beat in-form Manchester United 3-2 in front of a raucous Emirates crowd. Eddie Nketiah scored the winner in the 90th minute of a pulsating encounter to...
What is the Bank of England looking at before rate decision?
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must decide next week how much higher it will raise borrowing costs as it tries to bear down on Britain's double-digit inflation rate without adding too much stress to an economy already close to recession.
theScore
Juventus docked 15 points for falsely reporting transfers
Milan, Jan 20, 2023 (AFP) - Juventus' troubled start to the new year slipped into disaster on Friday after the Italian Football Federation docked the Serie A giants 15 points for using transfers to artificially boost their balance sheet. The FIGC said in a statement that the points sanction was...
theScore
Haller receives 'unforgettable' reception as Dortmund win on striker's return
Dortmund, Germany, Jan 22, 2023 (AFP) - Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller made his first competitive appearance since recovering from testicular cancer on Sunday, coming on in the second half against Augsburg and describing his welcome by more than 80,000 fans as "unforgettable". Haller came off the bench to rapturous...
theScore
Everything you need to know about the Juventus transfer scandal
Milan, Jan 22, 2023 (AFP) - Juventus are in deep turmoil after being hit with a massive points deduction for what the Italian Football Federation ruled was transfer trickery on the part of the country's biggest football club. Docked 15 points in Serie A, their sporting director Federico Cherubini banned...
theScore
Report: McBride out as USMNT general manager
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian McBride is out as general manager of the U.S. men’s national team, U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart told the governing body’s board of directors. Stewart informed the board during his presentation near the end of the board’s executive session on...
