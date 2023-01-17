ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

How to make viral Reddit 'The Soup' recipe

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Many people scroll through their social media feeds to not just see what's happening in the world but also to get inspiration for new recipes.

Whether it's learning how to make your own Starbucks Frappucino drinks or Chick-Fil-A-inspired nuggets and sandwiches , the list is endless.

But now, there is a new recipe to hit social media, which is a chicken-based dish called "The Soup."

The recipe has gone viral on the subreddit "Slow Cooking" and has been deemed a dish so succulent that it's become the rave on the social media platform.

Slow cooking is the process of cooking your food for several hours in a lidded pot on the stovetop or in the oven.

Sign up t o our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

from slowcooking

"You guys pressure me. 'The Soup,'" one person on Reddit wrote.

"Finally made The Soup - you guys weren't kidding; it's so good," another added.

from slowcooking

It's also been modified based on what people have in their homes and to fit dietary lifestyles, including a vegan and gluten-free option.

"I made The Soup with some smoked paprika – Jim seemed to approve," someone else added, sharing a picture of their cat Jim who is sitting in front of the bowl of soup.

from slowcooking

The dish was first shared on the 365 Days of Crockpot website, and is called the "Slow Cooker Creamy Tortillini, Spinach and Chicken Soup."

It includes ingredients like all-purpose flour, a diced medium yellow onion, dried basil, tomato paste, boneless, skinless chicken thighs and a cup of heavy cream.

As for the Reddit rendition, the steps someone interested in making the soup should consider are as follows:

1) Microwave the onion, basil, flour, garlic, tomato, and olive oil for five minutes. Stir the mixture in between the cooking time.

2) Next, take the mixture you just prepared and add it to the slow cooker. Also, add chicken broth, diced tomatoes, salt, chicken and pepper to the pot. Stir it afterwards.

3) Cover your slow cooker and cook on high for three to four hours or six to eight hours on the low setting, depending on your preference.

4) Once you've cooked it for the designated time frames, take the chicken out of the cooker, dice it into squares, and throw it back in the pot. Give it another stir and put the slow cooker back on to the high setting. Cook that for 10 minutes. If the tortellini isn't cooked all the way. Give it another 5 minutes.

5) Grab your bowl and enjoy the soup!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Iconic YouTuber Charlie McDonnell’s return to the platform is all kinds of wholesome

In a YouTube comeback we didn’t see coming, classic content creator Charlie McDonnell (also known by her online alias “charlieissocoollike”) has returned to the platform with a reintroduction video after coming out as a trans woman – and it’s rather wonderful.McDonnell - who found fame on YouTube through videos and series such as ‘Fun Science’, ‘Duet with Myself’ and ‘Challenge Charlie’ – posted a “gender reveal” on Instagram in October, writing that they now use she/they pronouns.In the opening to a Q&A video titled ‘What happened to charlieissocoollike’, released on Thursday, McDonnell said: “So yeah, I’m a transgender woman, my...
Indy100

I gave up booze and it was a complete scam

As a journalist, I am moved by the zeitgeist. My finger is surgically attached to the pulse. This, curiosity and a mid-20s realisation that I probably haven't gone more than a week without glugging an alcoholic drink for the last 10 years drove me to participate in Dry January this year - and (spoiler alert) it was more underwhelming than a pint with too much head.News articles and friend's testimonies promised me more energy, fresher skin, a yassified mood and newfound confidence. The reality? Boredom, impatience and weird dreams.Stick with me for my tale of trauma, navigating life as a...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy