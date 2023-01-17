COVID-19 forces Northwestern to postpone game at Iowa
Wednesday’s game between Northwestern and host Iowa has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wildcats’ program.
The schools are working with the Big Ten on rescheduling the game.
Northwestern (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) last played Sunday, an 85-78 loss at Michigan. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Wisconsin on Saturday.
Iowa (12-6, 4-3) next plays at home against Ohio State on Saturday.
–Field Level Media
