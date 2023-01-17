ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

COVID-19 forces Northwestern to postpone game at Iowa

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Wednesday’s game between Northwestern and host Iowa has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wildcats’ program.

The schools are working with the Big Ten on rescheduling the game.

Northwestern (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) last played Sunday, an 85-78 loss at Michigan. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Wisconsin on Saturday.

Iowa (12-6, 4-3) next plays at home against Ohio State on Saturday.

–Field Level Media

