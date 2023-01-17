ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGYhg_0kHfqCRf00

Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL season.

After Monday night’s lopsided season-ending loss to Dallas, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about his future.

“I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep, at least as good as I can tonight,” he said. “There has been a lot of focus on this game. It will be one day at a time. Truly.”

By the time Brady had woken up, SportsBetting.ag had already placed -150 odds that he will play in 2023 compared to +110 odds that he will retire.

If Brady does decide to chase an eighth Super Bowl ring, the next question becomes with whom?

He will be a free agent after the Super Bowl, and there may be several suitors for a quarterback who will turn 46 during training camp in August.

The sportsbook installed the Raiders as the most likely destination for Brady late last month, and Las Vegas remains the favorite should he leave Tampa Bay. Sin City leads a group of 12 potential NFL teams SportsBetting.ag is offering Brady odds on.

That includes the Miami Dolphins, who quickly shifted to +600 after being offered at +1000 to begin Tuesday. The Dolphins courted Brady last offseason, which ultimately cost them a draft pick for tampering, and Miami could make another run at him, with Tua Tagovailoa suffering multiple concussions this season.

Tom Brady Next Team Odds
Las Vegas Raiders (+300)
New York Jets (+350)
New England Patriots (+500)
Miami Dolphins (+600)
San Francisco 49ers (+700)
Indianapolis Colts (+750)
Baltimore Ravens (+900)
New Orleans Saints (+1000)
Washington Commanders (+1000)
Atlanta Falcons (+1100)
Tennessee Titans (+1200)
Houston Texans (+2500)

The Raiders are coached by longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. It would appear to be a natural fit, with Las Vegas seeking a veteran quarterback to replace the outgoing Derek Carr. The Raiders feature an offense with a bevy of playmakers that includes Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.

The Jets are another interesting possibility as they, too, seek stability at quarterback. Brady would get to face Patriots coach Bill Belichick twice a year, but does he want to go to a division stacked with playoff-caliber teams and play his home games outdoors in the Northeast at 46 years old?

The Jets do have an emerging young team, and owner Woody Johnson recently said he is willing to write the check to bring in the “missing piece.” That being a veteran quarterback following the struggles of former first-round pick Zach Wilson this season.

The sportsbook is also offering odds on who will be under center for both teams to start next season, with Brady among the top three favorites for the Raiders and Jets.

Raiders Week 1 QB
Tom Brady (+300)
Jimmy Garoppolo (+325)
Lamar Jackson (+650)
Aaron Rodgers (+750)
Jarrett Stidham (+800)
Anthony Richardson (+1000)
Bryce Young (+1100)
Matt Ryan (+1200)
Will Levis (+1200)
Baker Mayfield (+1400)
CJ Stroud (+1400)

Jets Week 1 QB
Derek Carr (+250)
Jimmy Garoppolo (+350)
Tom Brady (+350)
Lamar Jackson (+450)
Mike White (+550)
Aaron Rodgers (+750)
Zach Wilson (+900)
Bryce Young (+1600)
CJ Stroud (+1600)
Will Levis (+1600)
Baker Mayfield (+3300)
Joe Flacco (+6600)

The upcoming NFL quarterback carousel could be one of the most interesting in recent memory depending on who ultimately becomes available.

Last February, Brady retired. He unretired 40 days later.

He’s unlikely to go that route again, but you can bet on that possibility as well.

Will Tom Brady Retire/Un-Retire?
No (-2000)
Yes (+700)

And with that, the wait-and-see game with Brady begins. He left little hint as he ended his postgame conference on Monday night focused on the Bucs.

“I love this organization, it’s a great place to be,” he said.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 8

