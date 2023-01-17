Canadiens place rookie Juraj Slafkovsky on IR

Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Slafkovsky, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is nursing a lower-body injury.

The 18-year-old Slovak logged 9:04 of ice time in his most recent game, a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. He has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 39 games this season.

Also on Tuesday, the Canadiens placed Joel Armia (upper body) and Jake Evans (lower body) on injured reserve and fellow forward Sean Monahan (lower body) on long-term injured reserve.

Armia, 29, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 32 games this season.

Evans, 26, exited Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders in the first period. He has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 43 games.

Monahan, 28, has been sidelined since Dec. 5 because of a lower-body injury. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 25 games this season.

The Canadiens recalled forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick from Laval of the American Hockey League.

Harvey-Pinard has 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) in 37 games with the Rocket, and Pitlick has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 18 games in the AHL. Pitlick also has one goal in 14 games with the Canadiens this season.

–Field Level Media

