State warns of cannabis delivery drivers being robbed at alarming rate

The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) put out a warning to business owners Tuesday saying there has been a surge in delivery drivers being robbed.

The agency says they have confirmed at least 13 reports of drivers being robbed while in the process of delivering cannabis products to customers.

The incidents occurred at residential delivery addresses, and in some cases, drivers were robbed at gunpoint and their vehicles were stolen.

These 13 reported robberies happened in Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Westland, Detroit, Ferndale, Hamtramck, Hazel Park, and Utica.

The CRA is reminding marijuana businesses to notify them and local law enforcement authorities within 24 hours of any theft or loss of products or criminal activity at their establishments.

They advise delivery drivers to take extra precautions while making deliveries and to report any suspicious activity to the CRA and local law enforcement.

