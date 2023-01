Baltimore police officer fatally shot Donnell Rochester when he ‘no longer posed a threat,’ attorney general report finds

The Baltimore Police officer who shot and killed Donnell Rochester in February fired the fatal fourth shot when Rochester “no longer posed a threat” to the officer or any others, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

Officer Connor Murray already had dodged Rochester’s vehicle and was beside the car when he fired a fourth time, with no other officers or people in harm’s way — a circumstance where deadly force would not be “reasonable, necessary or proportional,” per Baltimore Police policy, said a report released Tuesday by the investigative unit.

The report comes a few days after Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said Thursday that the officers had acted “reasonably and lawfully” when they fired weapons at the 18-year-old because he drove a vehicle toward an officer and created a life-threatening situation. Neither Murray nor the other officer to fire his weapon, Robert Mauri, is expected to face criminal charges.

State investigators from the Independent Investigations Division did not — as a matter of policy — offer a recommendation on possible criminal charges for Murray or Mauri, in their report. But the unit’s analysis found it would be possible for prosecutors to prove Murray’s fourth shot was unreasonable, which could have led to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Officers are trained to continually reassess the level of threat and change their response accordingly, the report found. Murray, however, didn’t “immediately reduce the level of force used when the threat posed diminished,” investigators wrote.

A spokesperson for Bates could not be reached Tuesday to comment on the Independent Investigations Division’s report.

Both Murray and Mauri are on duty in an administrative capacity while the department conducts an internal investigation for possible policy violations, spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said. BPD did not respond to a request for comment about the report.

The state investigators did write in the report that it was unclear whether prosecutors would be able to prove Murray’s fourth shot was unreasonable. The report pointed out that officers are given some “allowance” because they are forced to make split-second decisions.

It said a judge or jury could have found that the roughly one second between Murray’s third and fourth shots, as he was falling to the ground, was not enough time for him to analyze the change in threat or reduce his level of force.

Alternatively, it’s possible a judge or jury could have found the brief pause between the third and fourth shots gave him the “opportunity to reassess the situation,” it said.

Rochester, who most recently lived in Odenton, was killed Feb. 19. Police had attempted to stop him for outstanding warrants connected to his failure to appear in court. Rochester fled. He was found again after a brief search and again attempted to flee in a vehicle.

Officers ran toward the car and Rochester accelerated toward one officer, Murray.

Murray fired a total of four rounds, striking Rochester; Mauri, who saw the car driving toward Murray, fired two rounds. Investigators said Rochester’s injuries suggested Murray’s fourth shot was the only to strike him. Rochester was shot in the right triceps and right upper chest, likely from one round; the only shot fired from his right side was Murray’s fourth shot, the report said.

Rochester died later that day, prompting protests and calls for criminal charges against the officers who’d shot at him. Some called the officers’ approach aggressive and others have argued “driving while Black” isn’t a crime.

His aunt, Shawnta Kernesy, said last week that she was upset and that Bates’ decision was “not what we’re looking for.” She said the family is considering legal action against the police department.

His family has said the teen loved to sing and hoped to move to California. He wanted to study fashion in college. His mother told a group of protesters last year that he had a bright smile and infectious energy.

It’s not clear why a decision on whether to charge the officers took months. The report said the Attorney General’s Office’s investigation was provided Aug. 3 to then-State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Bates, who took office Jan. 3, released an 11-page report with his office’s determination less than two weeks later that the shooting was justified.

The state report also includes a legal analysis of Mauri’s actions and finds it could similarly be possible for prosecutors to prove Mauri acted unreasonably.

His two shots were fired after Murray was already to the side of the vehicle and Rochester didn’t pose a threat. But, similar to Murray, a judge or jury could find the gap between when Murray was threatened and when Mauri fired too small for him to reevaluate.

The report adds that the relevant legal question is “not whether Officer Mauri had good or malicious intentions.” Rather, it’s whether Mauri’s use of deadly force was reasonable, as Murray didn’t face a threat at the time of his shots but had “approximately one second before.”

Even if prosecutors were to prove Mauri acted unreasonably, however, the report said it would be “difficult” to overcome a partial self-defense argument because it would be “unlikely” they could show Mauri didn’t believe Murray was in danger. That could lead to a reduced charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, the state report said.

The Baltimore Police Department’s ongoing internal investigation will determine whether officers violated policies and what corrective or disciplinary actions should be taken, if any.

Still, the state report identifies a few instances where policies may not have been followed.

Murray, according to investigators, violated BPD policy that tells officers not to put themselves in the path of a moving vehicle in a way that makes deadly force a likely result. The report identified 2020 and 2021 trainings on the topic taken by both Murray and Mauri.

It also said Murray “likely” violated de-escalation policies that advise officers to increase distance between themselves and a threat, in order to buy time to assess and respond. Instead of creating space, Murray eliminated it by “running directly at the front of Mr. Rochester’s Honda,” investigators wrote.

Investigators also described training taken by Murray and Mauri in 2021 that discussed shooting at moving vehicles — calling it “almost never a safe or effective means of stopping the threat.”

Both Murray and Mauri declined to speak with investigators.

The report discusses some statements captured on body-worn cameras after the shooting, though. And it explores what it calls “discrepancies” in Murray’s account of whether he was hit by the car. He first says he thinks he was, then tells others he wasn’t.

After the shooting, he filled out an “incident report” and visited the hospital. Details about both the report’s contents and the hospital visit are redacted from the report.

Investigators appear to conclude Murray dodged Rochester’s vehicle, partly because body-worn camera video appears to show he got out of the car’s way without being struck.

The report adds there are two potential explanations for Murray’s differing accounts.

It was a stressful situation and Murray may have made subsequent injury reports stemming from his fall that he believed were from the car. Or, investigators write, he may have reported being struck “in order to exaggerate the threat he faced, thereby attempting to make his use of force appear more reasonable.”