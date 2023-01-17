ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticket information for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship released

By Adam Gorski
 5 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the possibility of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game still in play, the NFL released ticket information Tuesday for the potential neutral site matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The NFL says that season ticket holders for both teams who had previously opted-in to buy AFC Championship tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at a preferred rate. Season ticket holders will be provided passcodes tied to their account and receive additional information via email.

Sunday’s Bills game was longest home game in franchise history

All other fans wishing to purchase tickets can do so in a presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Fans can sign up to receive a presale code for Friday’s ticket sale by clicking here .

Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public through Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

There will be a six-ticket limit for each purchase.

This ticketing scenario only applies if the Bills and Chiefs meet in the AFC Championship Game. If the game is not contested between those two teams, tickets bought in these presales would be automatically refunded in full.

The AFC Championship Game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

