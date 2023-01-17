Read full article on original website
Russian Spy Service: Ukraine Storing Western-Supplied Arms at Nuclear Power Stations
(Reuters) - Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) accused Ukraine on Monday of storing Western-supplied arms at nuclear power stations across the country. It provided no evidence and Reuters was unable to verify the claims. In a statement, the SVR said U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers, air defence systems and artillery ammunition...
Russia Increases Shelling in Regions Outside Ukraine's Donbas - Officials
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia increased shelling of Ukraine's eastern regions outside the main front line in the Donbas industrial area, officials from the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions said on Saturday. Russia's defence ministry said a recent offensive had put its army's units in more advantageous positions along the Zaporizhzhia...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war
PRETORIA, South Africa — (AP) — Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the U.S. and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. Lavrov's remarks on a visit to South Africa were similar...
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
Brazil Declares Emergency Over Deaths of Yanomami Children From Malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
Monterey gunman thought dance instructors said ‘evil things about him’
The gunman who slaughtered 10 people at a California dance club before killing himself had been a regular patron at venue — and believed that the instructors said “evil things about him.” Huu Can Tran, 72, opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park late Saturday with a semiautomatic pistol, killing 10 people and wounding at least 10 others before storming the rival Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, where two bystanders disarmed him. He later killed himself inside a cargo van during a stand-off with police in Torrance, about 30 miles from Monterey Park, officials said. The motive for his rampage...
Russia and NATO Member Estonia Expel Envoys, Downgrade Relations
(Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it was downgrading diplomatic relations with NATO member Estonia, accusing it of "total Russophobia", and Tallinn responded by telling Moscow's envoy to the Baltic nation to leave. Estonia and its Baltic neighbours Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of NATO allies arguing strongly...
Poland pushes for more tanks for Kyiv, will seek German OK
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland said Monday it would ask Berlin for permission to send German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine, as the government in Warsaw pushes its Western allies to move faster on supplying Kyiv with more military hardware to thwart Russia's invasion. Germany has hesitated over...
Turkey Condemns Sweden Protests, Cancels Ministers' Meeting
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey's approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside...
Former McDonald's Restaurants Reopen Without Branding in Kazakhstan
ALMATY (Reuters) -Several restaurants which used to operate under the McDonald's brand in Kazakhstan reopened on Monday with no branding to serve fast food under generic names such as "Cheeseburger", weeks after the U.S. company left the local market. Former licensee Food Solutions KZ said in a statement it would...
Aide to Japan’s Prime Minister is scolded by his ‘ashamed’ mom for putting his hands in his pockets during an official trip to the U.S.
Japanese politician Seiji Kihara, pictured in Tokyo in 2014, has revealed his mother told him off after he was seen with his hands in his pockets during an official trip to the United States. A senior Japanese lawmaker in his fifties has revealed his mother gave him a telling off...
Russian Warship Armed With Hypersonic Missiles to Join Drills With China, S.Africa
(Reuters) - A Russian warship armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise weapons will participate in joint exercises with the navies of China and South Africa in February, the Russian state agency, TASS, said on Monday. It was the first official mention of the participation by the frigate, "Admiral of the Fleet...
Germany and France Vow Support for Ukraine, Including Military
PARIS (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
Hundreds Join Anti-France Protest in Burkina Faso Capital
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Hundreds demonstrated against France in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Friday, the latest expression of growing anti-French sentiment in the insurgent-hit West African country. Hundreds gathered in central Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to "get out". Some set...
Russia Says No Date Set for Talks With U.S. on Nuclear Arms Treaty
(Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that no new date had been set for talks with the United States on the New START nuclear arms treaty, accusing the U.S. of ramping up tensions between the two sides. Talks between Moscow and Washington on resuming inspections under the New START nuclear...
