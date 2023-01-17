ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Right-Wing Bozo Nick Adams Puts Struggle MAGA “Musician” Kid Rock Over Bruce Springsteen

By Lance Strong
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhaTH_0kHfpHtV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245Yll_0kHfpHtV00

Kid Rock fans are a curious bunch these days, especially given the Detroit artist’s deep embrace of Donald Trump and all things MAGA. Conservative blowhard Nick Adams posted a ludicrous tweet on Tuesday (Jan. 17) declaring the birthday boy (he turns 52 today) is a better artist than veteran rocker and actual musician Bruce Springsteen.

We won’t dignify or help Adams’ on the Twitter engagement tip by linking his tweet but we’ll share what was written by the Aussie commentator.

From Nick Adams’ Twitter feed:

Kid Rock is more talented, both lyrically and musically, than Bruce Springsteen, and it’s not particularly close.

Kid Rock’s music perfectly captures the essence of America in a way Springsteen could only dream of.

I don’t understand how this is even a discussion.

Let it hang in the air a bit.

Okay, so now that we’re composing ourselves after laughing, we’re happy to report that folks on Twitter are eating up the so-called “Alpha Male” up in subsequent Quote Tweets and replies. Since Springsteen seems to do things befitting of a man of his fame and stature, like giving back to charity and being a true patriot in support of all Americans, he’s been deemed “woke” by right-wing nutballs who believe their way of American life is the gold standard.

Check out the reactions we could find to Nick Adams claiming Kid Rock is a better artist than Bruce Springsteen below.

Photo: Jason Davis / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

The post Right-Wing Bozo Nick Adams Puts Struggle MAGA “Musician” Kid Rock Over Bruce Springsteen appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars

Dr. Dre is officially cashing out. He is reportedly selling his catalog to Universal Music to the tune of $200 million dollars. As spotted on Variety Magazine the Rap legend has striking a deal where he will give up a portion of his musical assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings. According to the report […] The post Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
RadarOnline

'He'd Be So Touched If They Would Come': David Crosby Planned His Own Funeral In Hopes His Estranged Bandmates Attend

Rock icon David Crosby was so sure he was dying that the Mr. Spaceman singer planned his own funeral years before his death — and desperately hoped his estranged Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates would bury the hatchet and attend, RadarOnline.com has learned. Crosby's death was announced on Thursday. He was 81 years old.The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hadn't spoken to Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young in years, but had the desire to mend fences in recent years."David can be brash and arrogant, but these guys still mean so much to him after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time

What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
HipHopWired

Donald Glover Says Childish Gambino Is Back In The Studio

During an interview with Laverne Cox at the Golden Globes Donald Glover revealed that Childish Gambino hasn't retired just yet. The post Donald Glover Says Childish Gambino Is Back In The Studio appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Police Dispel Rumors Of Carole Baskin’s 1st Husband Being Alive

Rumors that the first husband of 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin was still alive resurfaced after an old interview she did on British television was rediscovered on social media. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office issued a statement that shot them down, declaring that he's still deemed missing and that it is an open case. The post Police Dispel Rumors Of Carole Baskin’s 1st Husband Being Alive appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Nicki Minaj Seeking New Management, Range Media Partners Considered

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj is shopping for new management. The hit-maker left Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management in 2019 and joined SalXCo, which handles the Weeknd, Doja Cat, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign and others.  However, she is currently looking for new representation ahead of her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, according to Variety. It has […] The post Nicki Minaj Seeking New Management, Range Media Partners Considered appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MONTANA STATE
HipHopWired

Leslie Jones Rips George Santos For GoFundMe Theft: “You Evil And Stupid”

Comedian Leslie Jones took controversial Republican House of Representatives congressman George Santos to task on the latest episode of 'The Daily Show' Wednesday night, calling him out for allegedly setting up a GoFundMe for a disabled homeless veteran's dog and stealing the money. The post Leslie Jones Rips George Santos For GoFundMe Theft: “You Evil And Stupid” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK STATE
HipHopWired

Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo

The Harlem Festival of Culture announced that Lil Kim will be the headliner for their kickoff concert at the Apollo Theater towards the end of January. The show will coincide with the venue's 89th anniversary. The concert lineup will also feature Ashanti and Remy Ma along with Fivio Foreign, with more guests to be announced later. The post Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

A$AP Rocky “Angels Pt. 2,” Gucci Mane & Kodak Black “King Snipe” & More | Daily Visuals 1.17.23

It’s been a hot minute since A$AP Rocky’s dropped an album, but now that he’s got a new mouth to feed it would make sense that he get back on his grind and get that paper cause pampers ain’t cheap, b. Kicking off 2023 with some new visuals to “Angels Pt. 2,” Pretty Flacko takes […] The post A$AP Rocky “Angels Pt. 2,” Gucci Mane & Kodak Black “King Snipe” & More | Daily Visuals 1.17.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy