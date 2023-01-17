ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did ShopRite come up with the Can Can Sale ads?

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Can, can you remember all the words?

It’s that time of year when a jingle about ShopRite selling lots of cans and “lots of brands of everything in cans, cans” hits your radio and TV. The iconic sale and ad campaign launched in January of 1971, ShopRite spokesperson Karen O’Shea said.

Years of commercials feature women in large skirts, heels and fishnets doing the can-can, a dance popularized in the 1800s. So what’s the connection between dancers and canned food? Not much, as it turns out.

“The strategy was to create a unique merchandising and advertising event that resonated with customers,” O’Shea said. “Central to the campaign was the catchy tune to remind shoppers to purchase mostly private label canned fruits, vegetables, tuna and beverages on promotion.”

More than 3 billion canned items have been sold since the sale first started, O’Shea said. After decades of the sale tradition, which takes place in January, ShopRite launched a summer Can Can Sale in 2002.

In 2018, the can-can dancers vanished from commercials. Recent commercials feature customers exercising, shopping and dancing in stores. A spot from this year does briefly feature the legs of the can-can dancers.

“From time to time, we refresh the creative for this iconic sale using new graphics and visuals in both our print and television Can Can ads,” O’Shea explained.

