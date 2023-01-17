Read full article on original website
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
Hochul thanks heroes of December blizzard, says outside contractors will analyze storm response
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly a month after the Christmas blizzard devastated Western New York, government officials took a moment to say "thank you" to everyone who went above and beyond in order to help others during blinding, freezing conditions. "Today we'll focus on heroism and what that means. What...
Latest Upstate NY Snow Predictions: Up To 8 in. For Some Areas Sunday
Another winter storm is heading to Upstate New York this weekend and potential snowfall totals are starting to come into focus. And this next storm is looking like it will bring more snow to most of the Capital Region. Like Thursday and Friday's winter storm, this one will bring a...
Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
Winners for Erie County 'Name a Plow' contest have been chosen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Public Works announced the winning names for their 'Name a Plow' contest. More than 3,000 plow truck names were submitted by the public. The Department of Public Works narrowed the contest down to 104 finalists in an "under 18" category, and...
Other Half Brewing plans 8,000-square-foot expansion at Seneca One
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after opening a pop-up taproom at Seneca One, Other Half Brewing is ready to expand with a full restaurant, taproom and beer garden. The Brooklyn-based brewery is planning to nearly triple its space at the downtown Buffalo tower with an 8,000-square-foot facility on Seneca One Plaza. The build-out is expected to take six to 12 months.
2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters will close soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York. According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15. Those...
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
Meteorologist in the making, an update from STEM Star of the Month Sage Keidel
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this week Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith caught up with Sage Keidel, a former STEM Star of the Month who is now on her way to becoming a meteorologist. It was in November of 2021 when 2 On Your Side visited Sage as a...
Erie County Legislature will hold blizzard response hearings; it's unclear when
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — While the Buffalo Common Council has been busy during committee and regular meetings in responding to the storm, the Erie County Legislature has been relatively quiet. Aside from a resolution highlighting the heroic efforts of local snowmobile clubs, no legislator has put forth a resolution...
3 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed; total dead in WNY now stands at 47
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths because of the storm to 47. Forty-six of the deaths were in Erie County, mostly in Buffalo, and one death was in Niagara County. Erie County Executive Mark...
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As another weather system moves into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo Wednesday evening and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open...
Lake Erie ice coverage continues to decline in mid-January
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s around this time of year when many Western New Yorkers start to monitor Lake Erie for ice. Whether they're hoping that it's development will limit the lake effect snow machine or checking in on a seasonal staple for the region, it's around this time of year when Lake Erie and the entire Great Lakes region as a whole typically starts to see an increase in ice formation.
Gowanda's Hollywood Theatre is restored and adding new events
GOWANDA, N.Y. — Gowanda's Hollywood Theatre, nearly a century year old, is an architecturally beautiful venue near the border of Erie and Cattaraugus counties. It fell into disrepair over the decades. But in the 1990s an effort to restore it began, with some stops and starts along the way.
NFTA K-9s will be working at Super Bowl LVII
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will be represented at State Farm Stadium this Super Bowl as the NFTA K-9 police unit has been chosen to work the event. The two K-9 unit dogs Liza and Echi will be in attendance with their handlers Officer Luke Whelan, and Officer Dina Bigham working event security.
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why.
24-year-old dies after shooting in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a 24-year-old man has died after a shooting Saturday in Niagara Falls. Officers were called to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a report that a man had been shot. The victim's...
Why Is Everyone In Buffalo So Tired This Week?
Yawn. Something about this week has made so many of us want to curl up in our beds and stay there. The gray skies, the pouring rain, the freezing temperatures - all of which make some of us in Buffalo feel, well, blah. This, of course, comes with the territory...
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations
This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
