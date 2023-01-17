ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Motion Pictures Taps Evan Daugherty To Script Sci-Fi Actioner ‘The Ultimate Weapon’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qBO4_0kHfojau00

EXCLUSIVE : Byron Allen ’s Allen Media Group Motion Pictures has tapped screenwriter Evan Daugherty ( Divergent ) to pen the sci-fi action feature, The Ultimate Weapon . The film based on a story by Allen will be financed by AMGMP, with exec producers to include Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas and Matthew Signer.

The Ultimate Weapon takes place in a version of the present day where World War II is not over. In fact, history has shown us that the Nazis were actually researching a weapon far greater than the atomic bomb, investing heavily in the ability to achieve time travel. Pic sees them use that ability to travel to the present to bring back technology that they can use in the past to win the war. Countering the Nazis is a NATO-backed team with the technology to determine when they will break into the present time. The team has formed an elite group of super agents to stop the Nazis from taking the technology back to the past, its only goal being to make sure that the Allies remain the winners of World War II.

AMGMP’s EVP of Production & Content, Signer, will oversee the project with fellow EPs Allen, Folks and Lucas.

“THE ULTIMATE WEAPON has all the elements of a compelling and thought-provoking history-based epic nonstop action/thriller,” said Allen Media Group’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Allen. “Screenwriter Evan Daugherty is a phenomenally talented artist with the cinematic vision necessary to bring this story to the big screen, and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

Daugherty adds that “when Byron first pitched me this idea, I immediately saw the incredible potential. I love World War II films, I love time travel films, and it goes without saying, I’m absolutely obsessed with action. Together with the Allen Media team, we will blend those genres together, creating a film unlike anything audiences have ever seen.”

Daugherty broke out with Snow White and the Huntsman , which he wrote as an NYU college student and sold to Universal in one of the biggest spec script deals in history, following a bidding war. He also co-wrote an adaptation of Veronica Roth’s bestselling dystopian YA novel Divergent for Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate as well as 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Paramount and producer Michael Bay. The scribe also contributed to the story of Tomb Raider , the 2018 reimagining of the storied video game franchise, from GK Films and MGM. In addition to films which have collectively grossed over $1B worldwide, Daugherty has sold and developed television pilots for ABC, NBC, Syfy and Hulu.

Allen Media Group Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company that released 2017’s highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 Meters Down , which grossed over $44.3 million. Other notable titles from the company include the 47 Meters Down sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged , the historical thriller Chappaquiddick and the Scott Cooper-directed Western Hostiles , led by Christian Bale.

Daugherty is repped by Alibi’s Jake Wagner, Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Emmy Winner Bradley Whitford Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford has signed with Gersh for representation. Whitford received his most recent Emmy award in 2019 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Commander Lawrence in the MGM/Hulu series, The Handmaid’s Tale. He received two subsequent nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in the series, which is entering its sixth and final season. He also made his directorial debut on the series this season with the penultimate episode, “Allegiance.” Whitford will next appear in AMC’s upcoming limited series, Parish, a remake of the British drama series, opposite Giancarlo Esposito. It centers on a taxi driver whose life is turned...
Deadline

Feature Take Of Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Hulu To Theatrical

As theatrical shakes off the pandemic, Disney has moved its Rob Savage directed feature adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman from Hulu to the big screen. A release is planned for June 2, 2023. Similar to Paramount’s Smile, and the booming genre box office, a test screening prompted 20th execs to pivot the release to theatrical. 20th had a nice double in this past fall’s Barbarian horror title from New Regency which grossed over $40M stateside off a $10M production cost. The 21 Laps production was adapted by A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods as well as Mark...
Deadline

Questlove’s Sly Stone Documentary Lands At Onyx Collective For Hulu Alongside Kris Bowers & Dahi’s ‘Anthem’

Onyx Collective has landed a pair of documentaries including Questlove’s upcoming Sly Stone film. The brand, which airs on Hulu, will air both Questlove’s Untitled Sly Stone documentary and Anthem, which follows composer Kris Bowers and music producer Dahi as they take on a musical journey across the U.S. experimenting to reimagine the National Anthem. Separately, the brand has struck an overall deal with Joseph Patel, who produced Oscar-winning doc Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised alongside Questlove. Questlove will direct the Stone doc about Stone, otherwise known as Sylvester Stewart, who was frontman of Sly and the...
Deadline

Sundance Documentary ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Goes To Magnolia

Magnolia Pictures has taken global rights to CNN Films and director Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything following its world premiere as the opening night selection of Sundance in the US Documentary Competition section.  Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for CNN Films and HBO Max, in association with Rolling Stone Films, and executive produced by Dee Rees, the film tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock ‘n’ roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator – the originator – Richard Penniman. Magnolia plans to release the film in April. HBO Max is an EP and has domestic and international...
Deadline

Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Stacie Greenwell In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Stacie Greenwell (Mayor of Kingstown) has booked a recurring role in Amazon’s Alex Cross series starring Aldis Hodge as the titular character. In Cross, Greenwell will portray Detective Shawna De Lackner who is described as straightforward and perceptive and doesn’t suffer fools gladly. A seasoned detective at the Metro PD, she pays close attention to detail when it comes to both her cases and her appearance. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben Watkins and based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Alex...
Deadline

Alan Komissaroff, Fox News Senior VP Of News & Politics, Dies At 47

Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news & politics for Fox News, died on Friday, nearly two weeks after suffering a heart attack at his home. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace informed staffers of his death in a memo. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle,” they wrote. “The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career. And he was the ultimate producer:...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial Features Star Tributes, Family Salutes, Gospel Interludes

Lisa Marie Presley was remembered Sunday morning by her family, friends, and fans, all gathered at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. It was an emotional public memorial, with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla, the mother of Lisa Marie, leading the tributes by reading a heartfelt family message during the ceremony. Priscilla Presley shared a poem by one of Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old daughters. The poem alluded to a “broken heart” that hastened Lisa Marie’s death at 54. It was an inference to her son Benjamin’s death by suicide in July 2020. At the end of the poem, Priscilla switched to her own message. “Our hearts...
MEMPHIS, TN
Deadline

How To Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Memorial Service Online

Elvis Presley’s Graceland will host a memorial service and celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child, on Sunday, January 22 at 9 a.m. CT/7 a.m. PT. The ceremony on the front lawn of the Memphis estate of the King of Rock and Roll is open to the public and will include Lisa Marie’s family and friends. After the service, there will be a procession through Graceland’s Meditation Garden, where Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside the graves of Elvis and her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at age 27. The memorial service will be livestreamed....
MEMPHIS, TN
Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
Deadline

Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident

Chris Evans is pumping his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as he continues his recovery from the life-threatening snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during a rehabilitation session where he said, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” Shortly after Renner’s post, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending...
Deadline

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Sundance Film Festival Review: With An ’80s Vibe, Davis Guggenheim’s Docu Takes Us Back And To The Future Of An Unstoppable Star

I love the title of Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth documentarian Davis Guggenheim’s wonderful new docu on the life and times of Michael J. Fox. It is called Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The Sundance website has a colon where you might expect it to be, right after Still, but the press notes leave it out which is how I hope Apple Studios — which has the film for an unspecified future release date and is world premiering it Friday at the Sundance Film Festival — would officially call it. That’s because what Guggenheim, and importantly his editor ...
Deadline

Anne Hathaway On ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Development: “It’s A Process That Requires Patience”

Anne Hathaway is thrilled with fan response over the third installment of The Princess Diaries saga. The much-anticipated film has been years in the making and Hathaway is sharing her thoughts on the development process. “We feel the exact same, and I know it’s probably very frustrating,” she told People. “It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.” It was in November when it was confirmed that another chapter of The Princess Diaries saga was in the works at Disney...
Deadline

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Cast Reacts To News That Season 14 Will Be Show’s Last

On the heels of the news that one of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after its current 14th season, the show’s cast and crew are speaking out on social media. “This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!” star LL Cool J wrote on Instagram yesterday. “After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!” Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks, posted a walking-off-into-the-sunset-style photo of himself in character with the simple caption, “What a spectacular journey we all shared.” Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye, uploaded two photos bookending her 14 years...
Deadline

Jason Momoa Teases More ‘Aquaman’, DC Universe Future & David Zaslav Sit-Down

“I love [James] Gunn and so there’s gonna be some really cool things, what they’re doing with DC, and I definitely will be in more than just one,” Jason Momoa said Friday at the Sundance Film Festival when asked about his DC Universe future. “There’s room for me to play a couple different [roles],” the Aquaman actor said. “I’ve seen other actors do it. Yeah. I want a shot.” At the Park City shindig ahead of tonight’s premiere of the documentary Deep Rising, on which Momoa serves as narrator and executive producer, the Game of Thrones alum detailed a recent meeting with...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Swims Past $2B Worldwide; Chinese New Year Kicks Off & ‘Puss 2’ Nears $300M Global – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: It’s now official, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has become the sixth movie ever to cross the $2B mark worldwide. It is also the filmmaker’s third to hit the milestone, alongside Titanic and the original Avatar. The mega-achievement was presaged ahead of the weekend with the global gross on the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel now $2.024B through Sunday. That includes $1.426B from overseas turnstiles. This means that offshore, Way of Water has become the No. 4 title of all time, jumping past Avengers: Infinity War and behind only Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Titanic. This gives Cameron...
Deadline

Monterey Park: At Least 10 People Killed In Shooting Following Lunar New Year Celebration In California — Update

UPDATE: At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting late Saturday following a large Lunar New Year celebration in the east Los Angeles community of Monterey Park, police have confirmed. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened at a business on West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, and the gunman, who is male, is still at large. According to multiple media reports, the shooting happened in Monterey Park just after 10 pm following a large Lunar New Year celebration festival, with one witness telling the LA Times that they believed the shooting happened at a local...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Deadline

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Alex Wolff To Reteam With ‘Pig’s Michael Sarnoski On Paramount Spin-Off

Alex Wolff (Hereditary) will reteam with Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski on Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place: Day One, Deadline can confirm. He’s set to star alongside Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn. Day One is the third film in the blockbuster franchise A Quiet Place, launched with the 2018 pop culture sensation directed by and starring John Krasinski, which grossed over $340MM at the worldwide box office and was recognized with nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and elsewhere recognizing its crafts. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps, though the original and...
Deadline

‘Sheba’ Drama From Chantelle Wells, Azie Tesfai & Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media In Works At Onyx Collective

Sheba, a one-hour-scripted drama series, from Chantelle Wells (Yellowjackets), Azie Tesfai (Supergirl) and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media, is being developed by Onyx Collective for Hulu. The project was announced Saturday during Onyx Collective’s panel at the Sundance Film Festival. Co-created by Wells and Tesfai, and written by Wells, Sheba explores the rise to power of the first queen on the continent of Africa as she seeks to unite the nation we now know as Ethiopia, making it one of the richest, most formidable kingdoms in the world. Inspired by true events, we follow Makeda into a world of danger, deceit and...
Deadline

Donn Cambern Dies: ‘Easy Rider’ Editor & ‘Romancing The Stone’ Oscar Nominee Who Led Editors Guild Was 93

Donn Cambern, the Oscar-nominated Romancing the Stone film editor whose credits also include Easy Rider, The Last Picture Show and Ghostbusters II and was a longtime president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, died Wednesday, his family told the guild. He was 93. Born on October 9, 1929, in Los Angeles, Cambern came from a showbiz family. His father was in the music-publishing business, and his mother played harp on movie soundtracks including Top Hat for the RKO Pictures orchestra. He graduated from UCLA in 1952 and landed a gig at Disney as a messenger. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sean Penn Documentary On Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyy To Debut At Berlin Film Festival

The Berlin Film Festival today announced that Sean Penn will debut the documentary he shot in Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Berlin next month. The doc is titled Superpower and documents Ukraine and President Zelenskyy at the start of Russia’s invasion. Penn shares a co-director credit with Aaron Kaufman. Introducing the doc, Berlin Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian said: “This is a documentary film done under very difficult circumstances, but it is also a film that tells the role of art and artists in difficult times.” Chatrian added that the film features footage of Penn in Ukraine in November 2021, filming with Zelenskyy, as...
Deadline

Deadline

156K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy