Read full article on original website
Related
abc45.com
Four Finalists Named for new Winston-Salem Police Chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four finalists have been decided for Winston-Salem’s next police chief. These include WSPD's Assistant Police Chief Jose “Manny” Gomez, Assistant Police Chief William Penn, Jr., Assistant Police Chief Wilson S. Weaver II, and Danville Police Chief Scott C. Booth. The candidates will be...
abc45.com
Woman arrested after communicating threats
Alamance County — Alamance County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman for communicating threats Friday night. 45-Year-old Samantha Finger was communicating threats at 1975 McKenzie Park Ln., Graham, N.C. During the investigation, Deputies encountered Finger who was at the residence. While officers were questioning Finger about the threats she appeared confused and unsteady. Finger told deputies she had a glass smoking pipe in her purse.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem woman found dead on sidewalk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXLV) — Winston-Salem Police were called to check on a woman who appeared to be unconscious in her home. When officers arrived at the home they found 35-year-old Carley Owens dead on the sidewalk. According to officers, it is too early in the investigation to determine if...
abc45.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winston Salem girl
Friends and family gathered this afternoon at Weston Park to remember the life of 12-year old Enedy Morales. She was killed while at Weston Park on Sunday. Police say there was a fight between a group of people at the park and then shots were fired. Morales was shot and killed. A 24-year old man was also shot during the commotion, but he survived. Police have not arrested the shooter. If you know anything about the crime you are asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700. The family has setup a go fund me page.
abc45.com
Two GPD officers arrested; fired
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
abc45.com
Firefighters Worked Quickly to Contain Lexington House Fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington fire crews were called to a house fire on Thomason Street earlier this afternoon. Crews arrived at the scene around two o'clock and found smoke coming from the attic of the home. There was one person reported to be inside. Firefighters quickly began putting out the blaze and where on the look out for victims.
abc45.com
One man fatally shot while at Popeyes in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead late Saturday night. Officers arrived at 500 N Martin Luther King Dr., where they found 32-year-old Rashaad Pitts dead in the Popeyes parking lot. According to police Pitts was in the drive-thru when he was shot.
abc45.com
GPD: One Hospitalized after Franklin Blvd. Shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Friday morning, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and E. Bessemer Avenue. A gunshot victim was found on-scene. EMS did hospitalize him for treatment, despite him being reported in stable condition. No further information, including a suspect description, is currently available,...
abc45.com
WS Fire Dept: Eight People Displaced After Home Fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An overnight house fire on Reid Street has left four adults and four children without a home. Winston-Salem Fire Department shared video of the blaze to Twitter early Friday morning. While all eight occupants were home at the time, fire crews said no injuries were reported.
abc45.com
Police Searching for Suspect in Mugging
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are on the look out for a suspect involved in a robbery on the 300 block of Ireland street. The victim of the incident told police he was robbed and hit with a handgun. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injury.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem police looking for a man involved in a road rage incident
Winston-Salem — Winston-Salem police are investigating a road rage incident that took place West Bound on I-40 Friday afternoon. When officers responded to the call it was originally reported as a shooting. A white male driving a white van had fired one round from an unknown type of firearm into another vehicle while both vehicles were traveling westbound on I-40 just West of US 52. It was determined that nobody had actually been shot.
abc45.com
WSPD: Bojangles Robbery Suspect Caught
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After responding to the robbery of the Reynolda Road Bojangles Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police have a suspect in custody. Officers identified the robber as Caleb Charles Hutchins, of East Bend. An arrest warrant was issued and Hutchins was found at 1009 Browns Drive in East Bend on Thursday. He was given a first court appearance in court of January 23, and is still in the Yadkin County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.
abc45.com
Deputies: Suspect Charged for Two Bank Robberies
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s Deputies have charged an individual in the two separate robberies at the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank on June 13 and January 6. The Clemmons Road bank was robbed twice, Deputies soon determined that it was a repeat offender responsible both times. After obtaining...
abc45.com
Three dead after early morning wrong way crash in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are dead after troopers responded to a wrong way crash on I-85 near Jimmie Kerr Road in Alamance County just after 1:45 Friday morning. Troopers say 30-year-old Elexus Shaw was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-85 in a Nissan Altima when she crashed head-on into a Kia Optima driven by 41-year-old Abraham Rubio.
Comments / 0