Loveland, CO

Yardbarker

Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More

In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
BOSTON, MA
9NEWS

Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Player to Watch David Perron- The Red Wings will lean on Perron tonight against his former team

The Detroit Red Wings are finishing their west coast trip tonight by taking on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights with a 10:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings’ second and final matchup against Vegas this season. The Red Wings dropped the first game against Vegas 4-1 in Detroit. The Wings’ record against the Golden Knights dating back to last season is 1-2-0, and they are outscored 11-8 in those three games.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
DETROIT, MI
bvmsports.com

Affiliate Report: Maine stretches point streak to 10 games, wins keep coming for Providence

Filed under: Prospects! Providence Bruins Affiliate Report: Maine stretches point streak to 10 games, wins keep coming for Providence The Maine Mariners are becoming the talk of the town after a perfect road trip last week. As for Providence, it’s the same winning ways in the chase for first place. By Dan Shulman@DanielRShulman Jan 17, 2023, 5:30pm EST / new…
PROVIDENCE, RI
theScore

Senators' Norris plays vs. Penguins after 38-game injury absence

The Ottawa Senators got a major piece of the puzzle back Wednesday, as center Josh Norris returned to the lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Norris registered a pair of shots and also picked up a minor penalty for boarding in just over 19 minutes of play during Ottawa's 5-4 overtime win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
DETROIT, MI

