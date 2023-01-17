Healthgrades: Stony Brook University Hospital cracks top 50 best hospitals in US list; Mather in top 250

Read full article on original website
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
'His work on Earth isn't done.' East Northport man receives lifesaving liver donation from fallen firefighter
Fallen FDNY firefighter William Moon's heart, liver, lungs and kidneys went to five different people.
wpunj.edu
An Immigrant, Wife, Mom of 2, School Bus Driver and Standout Student with a Double Major in an Accelerated Master’s Program: Morenia Acosta ’23, MBA ’24
William Paterson University student Morenia Acosta ’23, MBA ‘24 is Will.Power. through and through. Acosta grew up in the Dominican Republic and immigrated to the United States six years ago with her husband, leaving behind the parents and siblings she adores in search of a better life. As...
News 12
Rapper French Montana holds winter jacket giveaway in South Bronx and Mott Haven
Grammy Award winning rapper French Montana returned to the Bronx Sunday to hand out jackets to residents who need to stay warm this winter. The "Ain't Worried 'Bout Nothin" rapper ensured that kids in the South Bronx and Mott Haven have one less thing to worry about as the colder weather arrives.
New White Plains DMV office set to open Monday
The new location will open at the shopping center on Maple Avenue, known as The Source at White Plains, which is home to the Cheesecake Factory, Whole Foods Market and other nationally known store brands.
fox5ny.com
FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations
NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
Funeral services held for man killed in Westchester plane crash
Boruch Taub and Ben Chafetz were both members of the Jewish community in Cleveland, who have been devastated by their passing.
Plane That Left JFK Crashes Near Westchester Airport (DEVELOPING)
A small plane that left JFK Airport crashed near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
AG James: Fairfield Properties must return security deposits for about 900 former tenants
As part of the agreement, Fairfield must also pay $90,000 in penalties.
Human trafficking summit spotlights growing problem in Rockland County
Those who gathered at the summit at Dominican University in Orangeburg learned the details about how thousands are lured into this modern-day form of slavery.
News 12
Westchester plane crash victim once resided in Rockland County
One of the victims in Thursday’s plane crash in Westchester lived in Monsey and Spring Valley in the 2000s. Boruch Taub and Ben Chafetz were flying back to Cleveland from John F. Kennedy Internattional Airport in a small plane when 30 minutes into the flight, Taub, the pilot, reported an engine oil problem.
Missing Spring Valley HS graduate previously worked for Lt. Gov. Delgado
Jordan Taylor has been missing since Jan. 6. He was last seen leaving his apartment in Queens that day around 5:30 a.m.
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
2 men from Cleveland die in airplane crash in Armonk
The single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane had two people on board, the pilot and a passenger.
Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station.
News 12
Seaford school crossing guard retires after 30 years on the job
A beloved crossing guard retired Friday after working at a Seaford school for decades. Sherry Schollp has been a crossing guard for 39 years, with 30 of those years spent at Seaford Harbor Elementary. The school honored Shlopp's commitment to the community with a ceremony. Schollp worked as a crossing...
News 12
Police: Threat of retaliation for Middletown High School fight unfounded across state technical schools
A "secure protocol" at all Connecticut technical high schools was lifted Friday. State police deemed a threat of retaliation connected to a fight that broke out at Middletown High School earlier this week was not credible. State police say a Hartford community member contacted them and told officials they were...
Eastchester HS: 5 males who refused to show school-issued ID denied entry to school
They were denied access by a security guard at the school's single point of entry.
Police: 2 men, 2 minors from New Jersey arrested on Long Island for firearm, drug possession
Police say a loaded 9 mm handgun and a substance believed to be ecstasy were recovered from inside the vehicle.
