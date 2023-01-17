Read full article on original website
WWMT
Portage Central High School student selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Portage Central High School senior was among the two students selected to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate Youth Program, according to a Sunday news release. Fayyaz Razi, and Olivia Serio from International Academy Okma campus, will join Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters for...
WWMT
Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and YWCA Kalamazoo is expected to offer a free training day of reflection and learning. The training is scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fetzer Center on Western Michigan University’s Campus, according to a Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition spokesperson.
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
WWMT
DOJ investigating Abbott baby formula plant in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — The Department of Justice is investigating Abbott laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis, according to CNN Newsource. Abbott said it plans to fully cooperate with the probe, according to CNN Newsource. Formula shortage: FDA analysis reveals what went wrong in search for solutions to baby formula shortage.
WWMT
South Haven Area Emergency Services upgrade rescue equipment with $5,000 grant
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES, is getting an equipment upgrade. SHAES received a New Covert Generating Facility grant worth $5,000, according to SHAES firefighter and paramedic Zachary Kenreich. Michigan employment: Michigan jobless rate remained stable in December, DTMB says. The New Covert Generating...
WWMT
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
WWMT
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Valley Museum exhibit showcases nearly 40 years of life in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A public celebration to honor volunteers of the 2020 Kalamazoo County Photo Documentary Project was held Saturday. The project is a photo exhibit documenting nearly 40 years of local Kalamazoo life, and it's now displayed at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. "The photo project started in 1984....
WWMT
Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team retrieved a vehicle from Lake Macatawa with a body inside Sunday. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
WWMT
Wreaths, decorations removed from Fort Custer National Cemetery gravesites
AUGUSTA, Mich. — Diane Melwiki frequents her son's gravesite at Fort Custer National Cemetery to grieve, adding flowers in the summer and a wreath in the winter. However, she was at a lost for words when she discovered the wreath and decorations were removed. “My son's wreath is ruined,...
WWMT
Three Rivers, Schoolcraft send five to compete in The Cup Netherlands
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Some local high school softball players are back in West Michigan after a life changing experience: competing in The Cup Netherlands during the second weekend of January. Two Schoolcraft Eagles -Camden and Cassidy Bruner -and three Three Rivers Eagles -Emily Ventrone, Jennaya Decker, and Elli...
WWMT
Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off returns Jan. 28
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Relish in the sweet and spicy flavors of chili from your favorite Kalamazoo restaurants, businesses, and organizations. The Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off is returning for another year Jan. 28, according to event organizers. The free and family-friendly event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WWMT
Battle Creek firefighters contain house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire. It happened in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Around 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire. It was under control in less than a...
WWMT
Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
WWMT
Gobles Brewing Company set to open in summer of 2023 vandalized
GOBLES, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has three lead suspects regarding vandalism that took place at a new brewing company that was set to open summer of 2023. Ryan Long, the owner of Dirtbag Brewing Company, was on his way to work at the property Thursday...
WWMT
Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
WWMT
Kent County deputies investigate stabbing, stolen car
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was stabbed in the stomach early Sunday morning in Tyrone Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to 14101 Sparta Ave. Northwest around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and found the 30-year-old victim, they said. Thirty minutes later, deputies were...
WWMT
Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks
PORTAGE, Mich. — Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety. PPS got the call around 6:21 p.m. and by 6:25 p.m. the train came through, according to Nick Armold, chief. A...
WWMT
Wyoming police search for suspects after sleeping woman was shot in arm
WYOMING, Mich. — A 50-year-old woman was shot in the arm by one bullet while sleeping, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to a shooting at a duplex-residence on Buchanan Avenue Southwest near 32nd Street Southwest at 4:07 a.m. Saturday, investigators said.,. The duplex-residence was...
WWMT
Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after crashing into pickup truck
PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and a woman riding together on a motorcycle were hospitalized after crashing into a pickup truck in Pennfield Township Friday morning. The crash happened on East Roosevelt Avenue near Sharon Avenue at 10:13 a.m. when a 18-year-old motorcyclist failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck traveling east on East Roosevelt Avenue, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
