Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
The Last Of Us Amps Up The Failures Of The Pandemic Era
It would be unfair to say that "The Last of Us" is a zombie story. Sure, the story takes place after a fungus-themed version of the zombie apocalypse, the Infected are a huge threat, and what little remains of the society has shaped up the way it has precisely because of this. Even Joel's (Pedro Pascal) mission to get Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the Fireflies happens because the latter is immune to infection, and therefore the key to a potential cure. However, "The Last of Us" is ultimately about humanity. It explores what becomes of the people who are struggling to survive these harsh circumstances — and looks into how this kind of global disaster happened in the first place.
The Last Of Us' Showrunner Wants Viewers To Be Affected By The Deaths Of Even Minor Characters
The long-awaited streaming series "The Last of Us" finally debuted on Jan. 15, and it's impressing audiences with its ratings and its successful adaptation of a video game exclusive to the PlayStation console. Variety noted earlier this week that the first 1-hour 20-minute episode, "When You're Lost in the Darkness," was HBO's second-biggest premiere since 2010 — reaching 10 million viewers in its first two days.
Sylvester Stallone Was Stunned At The Difficulty Of Filming For TV During Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone hasn't done a lot of work in television. The action star did an episode of "Kojak" and an episode of "Police Story" early in his career (the latter, appropriately, as a character named Rocky), in 2002 he voiced Paul Revere on "Liberty's Kids," and in 2005 he did two episodes of "Las Vegas" as "Frank the Repairman." Aside from those brief appearances, "Tulsa King" marks the actor's very first foray into television.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Tearing Up Over One Tiny Detail On Sarah's Outfit
Nearly a decade after Naughty Dog's release of the groundbreaking and brutal "The Last of Us" video game, HBO has brought the harrowing series to life on television screens. Starring "Game of Thrones" veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the unflinching adaptation was met with rave reviews from both critics and diehard fans (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Why Yellowstone's Danny Huston Says Dan Jenkins Has A Moral Compass
Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) spends two seasons on "Yellowstone" trying to build a new development on the land adjacent to the Yellowstone ranch, teaming up with Thomas Rainwater to try to take down the legendary Duttons. But Jenkins, an outsider from California, doesn't realize what kind of game he's playing and what the rules are, which ultimately leads to his death at the hands of John Dutton. In an interview posted to the Paramount Network website, Huston described his character as "a fish out of water," and also someone who loves the romanticism of the American West and wants to find a way to sell it to the urban consumer.
Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed (via NPR) that the Marvel star was run over by his own snowplow after successfully helping a stranded family member. Renner's hospitalizations send shockwaves throughout the industry, with dozens of his colleagues and thousands of fans sending him thoughts and prayers.
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
We've Actually Seen Detective Bruno Actor Kevin Kane In The Law & Order Universe Many Times Before
"Law & Order" is a behemoth of a TV show, totaling more than 475 episodes and still showing no signs of slowing down as of its revival in 2022. Spin-offs, most notably including the similarly sizable "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," compound the franchise's size considerably. Over the course of such a long run, all sorts of guest stars have appeared in capacities that can be considered notable for various reasons.
Christian Bale And Scott Cooper Open Up About Why They Love Working Together
Audiences love a good actor/director collaboration. Robert De Niro & Martin Scorsese have worked together over half a dozen times. It's hard to imagine a Sofia Coppola film without Kirsten Dunst. And who can forget Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson's frequent team ups? And now, thanks to the release of "The Pale Blue Eye," audiences have grown to admire Christian Bale and Scott Cooper's working relationship.
Fans Of The Kingkiller Chronicle Fear The Series Being Ruined By A TV Adaptation
Patrick Rothfuss' best-selling fantasy novel series "The Kingkiller Chronicle" brings readers into the world of Temerant, where magic runs deep. The first book, "The Name of the Wind," begins the saga of Kvothe, a mysterious wizard whose life story makes up the plot of the series. His adventure starts at a young age and is filled with numerous tragedies and hardships as he learns to harness magic, eventually resulting in Kvothe earning the "Kingkiller" moniker.
Before Video Games Caused Violence, 60 Minutes Told Us That Dungeons & Dragons Did
In the 4th season of "Stranger Things," a few of the leading kids join a "Dungeons & Dragons" (D&D) group at their school called The Hellfire Club. "D&D" has always been an essential part of "Stranger Things." As avid players of the tabletop RPG, when weird things happen in Hawkins, the gang uses their vast knowledge of the monsters in the game to explain real-life occurrences.
Amy Ryan Was Initially Slated For Just One Or Two Episodes Of The Office
Amy Ryan has amassed an impressive film and television portfolio since first appearing on "As the World Turns" in 1990 (per IMDb). However, fans of Scranton's favorite paper company, Dunder Mifflin, will never forget Ryan's guest star performance as Holly Flax on "The Office." Holly first showed up in Season 4's two-part episode, "Goodbye, Toby," and she was hired as the new human resources representative, replacing the person Michael Scott (Steve Carell) once threatened to shoot twice, Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein). Michael initially thinks that Holly will undermine his authority at the Scranton Branch, as Toby did, but he soon feels the full weight of Cupid's arrow zinging him right between the eyes. Holly and Michael's rollercoaster romance eventually ends with the pair falling madly in love. However, as a consequence of their engagement, Michael quits his job in order to start a new life with Holly in Colorado.
Eve Best Believes Her House Of The Dragon Character Is The Greatest Possible Ruler
The first season of HBO's "House of the Dragon" focuses primarily on the growing tension surrounding Viserys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) line of succession, particularly in reference to his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy). Indeed, one of the most pivotal moments in the entire series is the scene in Episode 1, in which Viserys decides to remove his brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) from the succession after the latter insults his stillborn child, making Rhaenrya the heir to the Iron Throne.
Why There Won't Be A Hunters Season 3
In 2020, Amazon Prime Video released the first season of "Hunters," a Jordan Peele-produced alternate history drama. Created by David Weil, the series is set in 1977 New York City and follows a group of Nazi hunters as they find out that a group of escaped Nazi officers is working to create a Fourth Reich (as in, a succession to Adolf Hitler's Third Reich) within the United States. The core group of hunters includes math genius Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman); philanthropist and Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), who acts as leader of the hunters; actor and master of disguises Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor); forgery expert Roxy Jones (Tiffany Boone); combat expert and Vietnam war veteran Joe Mizushima (Louis Ozawa), and husband-and-wife survivors Murray (Saul Rubinek), an electronics expert, and Mindy Markowitz (Carol Kane).
Why The First Season Of CSI: NY Feels So Different To Fans
If the first season of "CSI: NY" has a different feel than the rest of the series, then it's in good company. It's not uncommon for hit shows to take a while to find their groove. Sometimes, as is the case with "Sex and the City," it takes as little as a first episode. "The pilot of 'Sex and the City' feels different from the seasons that follow it," wrote Haley Nahman at Repeller. "It's grittier, Carrie speaks directly into the camera, and maybe most surprisingly, the fashion's extremely forgettable."
Beth Grant Is Giving the Most Fun Performance on TV in ‘Mayfair Witches’
More than 20 years after its release, Donnie Darko is rightfully considered Jake Gyllenhaal’s breakthrough performance. But of everything that makes that movie great, it is Beth Grant as Kitty Farmer sincerely saying, “Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Sparkle Motion,” that rattles around my brain.Over the last 35 years, Grant has steadily built a reputation for her scene-stealing prowess across the television and film landscape, making her one of the great character actors working today. If I see her name in the opening credits or her face in a trailer, it means at least one performer will show up...
The Entire Manifest Timeline Explained
Easily one of the more indefinable shows on television, "Manifest" is a strangely moreish mix of science fiction, fantasy, religion, suspense, and primetime soapiness. Revolving around a plane full of passengers that disappear for more than five years only to resurface with strange abilities that seem to be straight from the good Lord herself, the series has amassed such a fandom that Netflix brought it back after its initial cancellation on NBC, with "Manifest" Season 4 premiering in November 2022. Between the show's incredibly complicated lore, side quests, dropped storylines, and partner swaps, there's a lot to keep track of during the drama's four-season run, from Stone family shenanigans to Jared's many lovers.
Lionsgate Had Big Ambitions For The Kingkiller Chronicle When It Acquired The Rights In 2015
Nowadays, every Hollywood studio is interested in acquiring its own adaptation of a beloved, pre-existing fantasy series. HBO's success with "Game of Thrones" not only proved that fantasy stories could be satisfyingly brought to life on the smaller screen, but that there was also a potentially huge audience interested in seeing more fantasy shows like it. Ever since then, streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon have gone out of their way to release their own high-profile fantasy adaptations, including "The Witcher," "The Wheel of Time," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
The Office Star Zach Woods Hopes Fans Can See Gabe's Vulnerability Through His Villainous Arc
Among all of the loveable characters on "The Office," there are a number of them that fans love to hate. Examples include Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) toxic girlfriend Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin), the delusional Nellie Bertram (Catherine Tate), and, of course, Gabe Lewis (Zach Woods), Sabre's coordinating director of emerging regions.
