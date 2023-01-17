It would be unfair to say that "The Last of Us" is a zombie story. Sure, the story takes place after a fungus-themed version of the zombie apocalypse, the Infected are a huge threat, and what little remains of the society has shaped up the way it has precisely because of this. Even Joel's (Pedro Pascal) mission to get Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the Fireflies happens because the latter is immune to infection, and therefore the key to a potential cure. However, "The Last of Us" is ultimately about humanity. It explores what becomes of the people who are struggling to survive these harsh circumstances — and looks into how this kind of global disaster happened in the first place.

