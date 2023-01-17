Read full article on original website
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
GOP congressman says Marjorie Taylor Greene has "matured" since days of doubting 9/11
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Sunday's edition of This Week, United States Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) defended House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) for placing Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) on the Homeland Security and Oversight Committees despite her history of peddling conspiracy theories about the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
‘The View’: Alyssa Farrah Griffin Claims Donald Trump Asked Her About Replacing Mike Pence with Nikki Haley
The View co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin shared some juicy details about her personal correspondence with Donald Trump during her time in the White House. On today’s broadcast, co-host Joy Behar asked Griffin to confirm recent allegations made by her former colleague Mike Pompeo stating that Trump wanted to replace Pence with former governor Nikki Hayley.
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
A 23-Year-Old Mayor Tried Trump’s Stolen Election Playbook. Only It Worked.
A small Kansas town is reeling after a baby-faced 23-year-old manipulated procedural technicalities to reinstall himself as mayor in one night, seemingly taking a page from the playbook used by former President Donald Trump after he was voted out of office.Only, this time, it worked.“People have said this reminds them of Germany in 1935,” Jeffery Jones, whose bid for a council seat in Goddard, Kansas, collapsed last week as Hunter Larkin abruptly took control, told The Daily Beast. “Like, ‘Hey, we don’t like you anymore and we’re gonna vote you out and put our own person in.’”The convoluted machinations by...
Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit
WASHINGTON — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a two-year stay in the U.S., given that individuals […] The post Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
