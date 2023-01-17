Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
270hoops.com
5 Keys: Africentric handles Walnut Ridge
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was already going to be an uphill battle for the struggling Scots against the league favorite Africentric Nubians. When it was revealed Walnut Ridge star junior guard Dom Aekins, whose averaging over 30 points per game, would be sidelined with a knee injury, the task of an upset seemed even more improbable.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Forward Owen Spencer Placed on Scholarship Following the Buckeyes' Win Over Iowa on Saturday
Owen Spencer is a walk-on no more. Following Ohio State's 93-77 win over Iowa on Saturday – a win that snapped a five-game losing streak for the Buckeyes – Chris Holtmann and his team celebrated their victory with their typical abbreviated rendition of the "Buckeye Battle Cry." However,...
Columbus Academy basketball official suffers cardiac arrest mid-game, survives
GAHANNA, Ohio — Football fans are getting ready to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play again this Sunday. It’s the first time since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest earlier this month. The event was difficult to watch but it launched a nationwide...
saturdaytradition.com
Bradley Robinson pens heartfelt farewell to Ohio State
Bradley Robinson’s time at Ohio State has come to a close. After joining the Buckeyes in 2017, Robinson went on to become Ohio State’s long snapper for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Robinson was also a 4-time Academic All-B1G and a 5-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Robinson penned his farewell...
Ohio State Football: The Biggest question leading into Spring practices
The Ohio State football team has many questions that need answering before spring ball. Here is the biggest question of them all. The Ohio State football team is having some transition this offseason. Gone is offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who has been in Columbus for six years in that role. Gone is Heisman finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Buckeyes have some major question marks at roles that will have big implications for the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State starter ruled game-time decision vs. Iowa after suffering 'dental emergency'
The Ohio State Buckeyes could be without a key player for Saturday’s matchup against Iowa. Starting guard Sean McNeil is listed as a game-time decision after suffering a “dental emergency,” according to Patrick Murphy of 247Sports. The senior guard would be a big loss for a Buckeyes...
ocj.com
Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef
A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
crawfordcountynow.com
First Ohio State Fair Concert announced
COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four great restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
nrn.com
5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Winter Storm Warnings issued for several central Ohio counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter storm warnings and Level 1 snow emergencies are issued for several central Ohio counties heading into Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts have exceeded earlier predictions and most of central Ohio will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall by tonight. Most of the accumulation will take place through the afternoon before becoming lighter and more scattered into the early evening hours.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
614now.com
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business
Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
Delaware Gazette
Church considering adding schools
SUNBURY — Catholic schools built in Berkshire Township could be serving children in eastern Delaware County in the coming years. Saint John Neumann Church asked residents to take a survey from Jan. 6-16 to determine interest. “What do you think about the possibility of a new Catholic elementary school...
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
NWS says the threat of severe weather is increasing
WILMINGTON, Ohio — The threat of severe weather continues to increase across the region. An enhanced risk for severe weather has been expanded by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma to include Ross, Pickaway, Highland, and Fayette Counties. A cold front will move across the area this afternoon...
Nearly 400 cars stolen in central Ohio since New Year's day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The CrimeTracker 10 interactive map revealed that there have been nearly 400 car thefts in central Ohio since Jan. 1. What’s most concerning for residents is that a lot of these reported thefts were committed by teens. Within the last three days, there have been...
Comments / 0