Columbus, OH

270hoops.com

5 Keys: Africentric handles Walnut Ridge

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was already going to be an uphill battle for the struggling Scots against the league favorite Africentric Nubians. When it was revealed Walnut Ridge star junior guard Dom Aekins, whose averaging over 30 points per game, would be sidelined with a knee injury, the task of an upset seemed even more improbable.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Bradley Robinson pens heartfelt farewell to Ohio State

Bradley Robinson’s time at Ohio State has come to a close. After joining the Buckeyes in 2017, Robinson went on to become Ohio State’s long snapper for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Robinson was also a 4-time Academic All-B1G and a 5-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Robinson penned his farewell...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The Biggest question leading into Spring practices

The Ohio State football team has many questions that need answering before spring ball. Here is the biggest question of them all. The Ohio State football team is having some transition this offseason. Gone is offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who has been in Columbus for six years in that role. Gone is Heisman finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Buckeyes have some major question marks at roles that will have big implications for the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef

A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

First Ohio State Fair Concert announced

COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
OHIO STATE
nrn.com

5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Winter Storm Warnings issued for several central Ohio counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter storm warnings and Level 1 snow emergencies are issued for several central Ohio counties heading into Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts have exceeded earlier predictions and most of central Ohio will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall by tonight. Most of the accumulation will take place through the afternoon before becoming lighter and more scattered into the early evening hours.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
614now.com

After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business

Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Church considering adding schools

SUNBURY — Catholic schools built in Berkshire Township could be serving children in eastern Delaware County in the coming years. Saint John Neumann Church asked residents to take a survey from Jan. 6-16 to determine interest. “What do you think about the possibility of a new Catholic elementary school...
SUNBURY, OH
Evan Crosby

10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

NWS says the threat of severe weather is increasing

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The threat of severe weather continues to increase across the region. An enhanced risk for severe weather has been expanded by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma to include Ross, Pickaway, Highland, and Fayette Counties. A cold front will move across the area this afternoon...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
10TV

Nearly 400 cars stolen in central Ohio since New Year's day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The CrimeTracker 10 interactive map revealed that there have been nearly 400 car thefts in central Ohio since Jan. 1. What’s most concerning for residents is that a lot of these reported thefts were committed by teens. Within the last three days, there have been...
COLUMBUS, OH

