ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Local rancher battling saturated fields after last week’s rain storm in Solvang

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6b7Y_0kHfnAvo00

SOLVANG, Calif. - Tobey is one of 80 horses who survived last week's rainstorm at the Happy N Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley.


"I gotta hand it to the horses. They were troopers. They handled it remarkably well. They were patient with me. It took me hours on end to feed and medicate," said owner Lisa Novatt of Happy N Ranch.


Last week’s heavy rainstorm left Novatt with every horse in her care.

"The river crested. My employees cannot get to work. My husband couldn’t get home so I was left here alone," said Novatt.


But she wasn’t completely alone. She scared for the hretired orses averaging between 20 and 30 years old.

"It’s very difficult … too much rain … last few days … a lot of mud … I’m busy cleaning the drains and the crops because there’s a lot of mud," said foreman Greg Uribe of Happy N Ranch.

Despite the inclement weather, Novatt said the horses did "remarkably well."

"We had a lot of mud, but thankfully were on a hill, and so we were feeding a pice of the horses could actually eat dry hay for the most part I did get landlocked when the freeway shut down," said Novatt.

The biggest job now is just getting rid of all the mud left behind.

"Thankfully there were no emergencies … now we’re just drying out," said Novatt.

Lisa Novatt of Happy N Ranch Equine Retirement Ranch runs two ranches with 120 retired horses.

The horses average between 20 and 30 years old.

Overall she says the horses did "remarkably well" during the rainstorm.

But right now she's concerned about her overall business.

The post Local rancher battling saturated fields after last week’s rain storm in Solvang appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Sunny skies and cool temperatures ahead

Daytime high temperatures were slightly cooler on Friday, but will remain generally consistent through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures are below seasonal average, with highs on Saturday primarily in the 50s and 60s once again. Low temperatures will once again hover near or below freezing overnight and into early Saturday morning, which has The post Sunny skies and cool temperatures ahead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

High temperatures remain below average, while lows hover near or below freezing

Following this morning's patchy drizzle, no rain is in the forecast for the next seven days. However, temperatures do remain five to ten degrees below seasonal average. Better clearing is on deck and plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend and for most of next week as well. High temperatures Friday will be slightly The post High temperatures remain below average, while lows hover near or below freezing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Three local storm assistance centers set to open sites in Sisquoc and Montecito Saturday and in Santa Maria on Monday

Two additional local assistance centers are set to open Jan. 21 in Sisquoc and Montecito to provide storm recovery and resources following the recent historic rainfall and a third location will be open in Santa Maria on Monday, Jan. 23. The post Three local storm assistance centers set to open sites in Sisquoc and Montecito Saturday and in Santa Maria on Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Underwater Parks festival brings boundless excitement and free admission on Jan. 21 at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center at Stearns Wharf held its Underwater Parks Day festival on Jan. 21. The post Underwater Parks festival brings boundless excitement and free admission on Jan. 21 at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Dredging starts next week as $2-million in storm repairs are now underway at the Santa Barbara waterfront

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  Even before the rain storms that hit last week, it was the January 5th weather system and ocean surges that exploded  into  the Santa Barbara harbor and coastline to start a series of emergency issues. Santa Barbara Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire spoke prior to a presentation to the Harbor Commission saying,  "we saw The post Dredging starts next week as $2-million in storm repairs are now underway at the Santa Barbara waterfront appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Breezy, along with below average temperatures

Some clouds return to the region Thursday, along with a slight chance of a light sprinkle of rain in the morning. Trace amounts of rain are expected, followed by plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures for the rest of the week. High Surf Alerts remain in effect for all three counties in the region into The post Breezy, along with below average temperatures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy