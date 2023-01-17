Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Mobile police vehicle hit while responding to crash: Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue Department said a Mobile Police Department vehicle was hit while responding to a crash on Interstate 10. According to a Facebook post, TDFR, MPD, and Mobile County EMS responded to a crash on eastbound I-10 early Sunday morning....
WEAR
Man taken to hospital after hitting tree, vehicle catching fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after his truck caught fire following a crash in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:10 a.m. on I-10 near mile marker seven, just east of the Pine Forest Road exit. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
WPMI
Police identify pedestrian killed in major accident that shut down I-10 WB for hours
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Westbound I-10 was closed Wednesday morning as Daphne Police investigated what ALGO is describing as a major crash. Police confirm there was a male pedestrian fatality. Daphne Police say they are "investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash." Traffic is back to normal as of...
WLOX
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
wdhn.com
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun...
Police searching for woman who allegedly hit 2 people with her car on New Year’s Day in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who they said used her car to hit two other women “intentionally” on New Year’s Day, according to a release from the MPD. Jamichal Michell Hall, 20, has active warrants for second-degree assault and third-degree assault. Police said […]
